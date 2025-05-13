Public Transport Commuters can use American Express Contactless Cards for Transit Payment from 15 May 2025

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2025 - From 15 May 2025, commuters will be able to use their American Express[1] cards to make contactless payments for public transport fares. This will provide greater convenience and choice for public transport commuters.

Mr Marlin Brown, American Express Country Manager for Singapore said: “We are proud to partner with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to bring more contactless payment options to Singapore commuters as this form of payment becomes increasingly popular. For our local and overseas Card Members, including those of our third party partners, this brings greater convenience as they can now tap, pay and ride across the ever-expanding bus and train network in Singapore. It is important for us to provide our Card Members a seamless payment experience wherever they live, work and play and enabling them to use their cards on public transportation worldwide is essential.”

Commuters can also add the cards to their mobile wallets and need not pre-register their cards for public transport rides. This will eliminate the need to carry a separate travel card or top up stored value travel cards before the journey.

Commuters who use American Express cards are charged the same fares as those who use stored value travel cards (i.e. EZ-Link and NETS FlashPay cards), with no additional fees involved. Charges for public transport rides are reflected in the commuter’s credit, charge, debit or prepaid card bills, similar to retail transactions. Commuters with a SimplyGo app account can also view their travel expenses and history on the SimplyGo mobile app, along with an option to receive push notifications for fares incurred after each trip. Commuters who carry more than one contactless bank card or travel card are reminded to take out the card they wish to use before tapping at the fare reader, and to use the same card to tap in and out, to avoid charges to multiple cards.

[1] Eligible American Express cards include those issued by American Express and its third-party partners worldwide.

