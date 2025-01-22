Reds Launch Second Official Retail Store in Indonesia

SURABAYA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2025 - Liverpool FC continues to strengthen its international presence in Asia with the official opening of its second retail store in Indonesia.

LFC legend Emile Heskey led the official opening of the club’s new official retail store in Surabaya and hosted a meet & greet with fans on Saturday 18th January. He also spent time with the Official Liverpool Supporters’ Club- BigReds -afterwards at a live screening of LFC’s Premier League fixture with Brentford.

Located in the nation’s second-most populated city within Pakuwon Mall, the new store launch follows the club’s successful debut store opening in Jakarta in July 2024 at Pondok Indah Mall 2.

The launch event included a host of activities aimed at “inspiring belief” and fostering a sense of belonging amongst LFC fans, including a visit from the club’s official mascot, Mighty Red.

Mighty Red arrived after a brief stop in Jakarta where he hosted a community event alongside the Inspiration Factory Foundation (IFF) for underprivileged children.

The new Surabaya retail store, which was identified as a key location in collaboration with the club’s official retail partner, PT Kanmo Weston Retailindo, will echo the innovative design concept of the club’s flagship store in Liverpool’s city centre at Liverpool ONE showcasing the rich architectural history of Liverpool.

Fans visiting the new store can explore the full range of replica kits, exclusive Liverpool FC fashion and accessories, as well as unique souvenirs.

Lee Dwerryhouse, senior vice president of merchandising at Liverpool FC, said: “We have over 28 million LFC followers in Indonesia, and it’s great to bring our LFC brand closer to our supporters so they can feel a part of the club. This latest store opening extends our portfolio in Asia and underscores our ambitious plans to grow our international presence in key markets.”

Manoj Bharwani, co-founder and managing director of Kanmo Group: “Following the successful opening of the first Liverpool FC Store in Jakarta last year, we have been delighted by the overwhelming enthusiasm and positive response from the club’s loyal fans in Indonesia.

“Building on this momentum, we are excited to further expand Liverpool FC’s presence in Indonesia with our new store in Pakuwon Mall, Surabaya. We are confident that this initiative will deepen the bond between the club and its passionate fanbase in the region. We would like to thank Liverpool FC Retail team for trusting Kanmo Group for this expansion.”

This Surabaya opening brings Liverpool FC’s total number of retail locations to 18 globally, with an additional store planned for 2025 in Denmark, reflecting the club’s commitment to connecting with its passionate fan base around the world.

Rajbir Chopra, sales director, Weston Corporation added: “ The past few months have been incredibly exciting for us with the successful opening of our store in Jakarta. With the opening of our second LFC store in Surabaya, we are confident that this momentum will only continue, helping us to strengthen our connection with the fans in Indonesia.

“We are committed to building a long-term relationship with LFC’s Indonesia fanbase and offering more coveted merchandise from their favourite club!”

