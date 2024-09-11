$!Reinventing the future mobility: Zeekr MIX and Upgraded EV Batteries Make International Debut

FRANKFURT, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 September 2024 - Taking center stage at Automechanika Frankfurt on September 10, global premium electric mobility brand Zeekr unveiled its advanced groundbreaking innovations—SEA-M architecture and new 5.5C EV batteries, reaffirming its commitment to reinventing future mobility.

Showcasing three models at the exhibition—the Zeekr MIX, 001 FR, and X—Zeekr is redefining corresponding market segments and providing users with an unparalleled product experience, pushing the boundaries of electric mobility to new heights.

At the exhibition, the upgraded lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries captured significant attention. Featuring 5.5C ultra-fast charging, these upgraded batteries enable vehicles to charge from 10% to 80% in just 10.5 minutes, claiming the fastest charging rate in the world.

Notably, SEA-M architecture and the Zeekr MIX, Zeekr’s first model built on it, made an impressive international debut at the exhibition. SEA-M architecture, as Zeekr’s high-tech mobility solution, represents the perfect combination of ultimate space, five-star global safety standards, and agile handling.

First unveiled at the Beijing Autoshow in April 2024, the Zeekr MIX encapsulates the brand’s vision of future mobility. The Zeekr MIX boasts two swiveling seats at the front that can rotate 270 degrees, the industry’s flattest in-cabin floor, and thus more than 20 cabin scenario modes. It’s more than just a vehicle; it’s your living room on wheels.

The Zeekr 001 FR and X also made a strong impression at the exhibition. As the world’s first mass-produced pure electric shooting brake, the Zeekr 001 FR features an upgraded 800V electrical system and four silicon carbide-powered e-motors, challenging the performance standards of existing hypercars. In addition, the Zeekr X, positioned as a compact luxury SUV for urban lifestyles, offers a class-leading driving experience with its dual in-house electric motors and silicon carbide battery technology.

Zeekr embarked on its global expansion in 2023 and has since made significant progress. The brand has entered over 30 global markets, including the Netherlands, Sweden, Thailand, Brazil, and Australia. Zeekr continues its global expansion, aiming to deliver the ultimate mobility experience to customers worldwide.

