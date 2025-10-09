Maritime base delay raises concerns over national defence

PETALING JAYA: A decade-long delay in building a forward operations base (FOB) in Pulau Mabul, Semporna, a key part of Malaysia’s frontline defence in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZONE), has raised serious concerns over the nation’s maritime readiness and bureaucratic accountability.

National security experts said the stalled project, highlighted in the Auditor-General’s Report 2025, reflects deeper structural weaknesses in managing strategic infrastructure and safeguarding national borders.

Universiti Teknologi Mara human security specialist Dr Mohd Ramlan Mohd Arshad said the delay is not merely a case of poor project management but a symptom of systemic lapses in border preparedness and strategic planning.

“The failure to complete the FOB in the ESSZONE, an area vulnerable to kidnappings and piracy, signals weak border control and fragility in our defence posture.

“This base was meant to be a frontline facility for rapid deployment. Its abandonment raises doubts about our ability to respond quickly to incidents and could embolden adversaries.”

Mohd Ramlan said the issue underscores recurring weaknesses in how national security projects are executed.

“It is not just one project going wrong but a recurring pattern. The inability to deliver a critical security facility points to a systemic failure to prioritise national interests.

Reform is needed not only in project execution but also in how we approach maritime border security.”

Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) national security and defence researcher Assoc Prof Dr Mohamad Faisol said while resource allocation must consider broader national priorities, delays in such projects could compromise readiness.

“Security needs must never be compromised, even as the government balances economic constraints and competing threats.

If the base is central to defence planning, then management issues must be addressed immediately.”

UUM international affairs specialist Assoc Prof Dr Bakri Mat said the consequences of delay go beyond administrative inefficiency, as the ESSZONE remains one of the nation’s most volatile maritime sites.

“I have visited the area and seen how urgent the need is for stronger operational presence.

“When a project such as this is delayed, it shows a gap between policy and on-ground capability.”

Bakri added that without a forward base, response times against maritime threats are hampered.

“Every delay creates operational risks, especially when dealing with asymmetric threats such as cross-border armed groups.

“Security in Eastern Sabah is not just about physical infrastructure, it is about sovereignty and national credibility,” he said, urging better coordination between agencies and contractors.

According to the Auditor-General’s Report, the Pulau Mabul FOB project was planned in 2016 under the Eastern Sabah Security Command and approved with a RM52.62 million allocation under the 11th Malaysia Plan.

The RM41.55 million contract, awarded in 2020 to “Company 762935-D”, recorded 41% completion by mid-2023, below the 53% target.

Key facilities had not begun construction, while the relocation building was delayed by 254 days.

The contractor withdrew in August 2023, and the contract was terminated the following month. A Notice of Change issued in May 2025 revised project costs upward by RM28.7 million.