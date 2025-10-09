Minister admits oversight in dinner fiasco

PETALING JAYA: Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has admitted it was an oversight on his part for failing to clarify that the gala dinner held during the Global Travel Meet 2025 was not an official government event.

The issue came under scrutiny after Dungun MP Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli questioned whether the dinner, in which alcohol was served, breached government regulations on official functions.

Tiong explained in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday that while the event was officially organised by Tourism Malaysia, the subsequent dinner was privately hosted by industry players.

“My mistake that night was not announcing clearly that it was no longer an official dinner. That is why the Tourism Malaysia logo remained on the backdrop.”

“I know, people saw it on Facebook and TikTok, only the Tourism Malaysia logo was shown, not the names of the private organisers.”

He added that the dinner was a private event, not a government one, therefore Service Circular 3/2003, which prohibits the serving of alcohol at official functions, did not apply.

“We deeply regret any misunderstanding that caused discomfort among the public. (The ministry) records our highest appreciation to the Prime Minister for his advice, constructive guidance and continued support.”

Tiong also reiterated that all official events under his ministry have strictly adhered to government rules.

“For 23 years, this ministry has organised many events nationwide. Have we ever had this issue before? None.

“We must uphold Service Circular 3/2003. That is why, when the Prime Minister gave his advice, we accepted it and agreed with it. But please, do not politicise this to the point of saying we insult Islam. We never insulted Islam. At all our official programmes, no alcohol has ever been served.”

The controversy stemmed from photos and videos of the gala dinner circulated online, showing Tiong and guests holding glasses of wine and beer.

Backlash grew because the event carried Tourism Malaysia’s branding, giving the impression that it was part of an official government programme.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also issued a stern reminder that such lapses would not be tolerated.

He said alcohol is strictly prohibited at government functions and warned all Cabinet members that negligence in upholding the rule would not be excused.