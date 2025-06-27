$!Results of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (”DAICS®”) 1H 2025 Review

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 June 2025 - Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 1st Half 2025 Review of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (”DAICS®”), aiming to provide professionals worldwide with a transparent and standardized classification scheme to determine sector and exposure of particular digital assets. DAICS® classifies digital assets into 2 main categories: a) Cryptocurrencies and b) Asset Backed Tokens in a 3-tier system for each category. For Cryptocurrencies: Tier 1-Industry/ Tier 2-Sector/ Tier 3-Sub-sector; for Asset Backed Tokens: Tier 1-Asset Type/ Tier 2-Branch/ Tier 3-Sub-branch. The results are as follows:
· DAICS® coin coverage: top 50 coins by average market capitalization across the past 90 days
· DAICS® market capitalization coverage: 97.53%*
· The % coverage of market capitalization of the 50th ranked coin: 0.060%**
· Member changes within the Top 50 Coins in DAICS®: eight coins added and eight coins deleted
· Additions: Hyperliquid (HYPE), Pi (PI), Bitget Token (BGB), Mantra (OM), Ondo (ONDO), Gate Token (GT), Official Trump (TRUMP), and Ethena (ENA)
· Deletions: Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI), Stacks (STX), Dogwifhat (WIFG), Arbitrum (ARB), ImmutableX (IMXG), Injective Protocol (INJ), Optimism (OP), Fantom (FTM): Renamed to Sonic (S)
The rankings of additions and deletions for the DAICS® top 50 cryptocurrencies are listed in Appendix 1. All classification changes, including the ixCrypto Infrastructure Index and ixCrypto Stablecoin index, will take effect on 18th July 2025, with market capitalization, rankings, and weightings available at www.ix-index.com.
*Special currency treatment of DAICS® applies, where any wrapped or second-level cryptocurrency is not considered in the calculation for the market capitalization of DAICS®
**Based on 6th June 2025
1. Cryptocurrencies
1.1. Structure and Definitions
Tier 1: Industry Changes
The industry groups remain unchanged, with 5 industries and the respective weightings as follows:
Tier 2: Sector Changes
The number of sectors has increased from 16 to 17. There is one new sector added under the industry group “Financial Services (130)”:
Financial Asset Tokenization (13040)
Definition: Cryptocurrencies/protocols that facilitate the tokenized issuance and management of financial assets, including but not limited to real-world assets (treasuries, bonds, real estate). Emphasis is on compliance, institutional integration, fractional ownership, and financial product innovation. The crypto itself is not backed by a corresponding real-world asset.
1.2. Classification Changes
This review doesn’t have any reclassification of the existing coins. The DAICS® 1H 2025 cryptocurrencies classification is available in Appendix 2.
1.3. Green Coin Label
This review identifies 9 Green Coins, classified based on their energy-per-unit-transaction, which is defined as the amount of energy consumed for a successful single unit transaction of the coin in the blockchain network. These coins rank in the top 20 percentile of the least energy-consuming cryptocurrencies out of the 50 DAICS® constituents. The top 20 percentile’s threshold is ≤ 0.005 Wh. The table below lists these low-energy coins.
Note: G as ‘Green Coin’ labelling for cryptocurrencies that adhere to the principles of sustainability
2. Asset Backed Tokens (ABT)
2.1. Structure and Definitions
Tier 1: Asset Type Changes
The asset types remain unchanged as follows:
1) Culture (205),
2) Real Estate (215),
3) Financials (235),
4) Entertainment (255),
5) Natural Resources (265), and
6) Green Economy (275)
Tier 2: Branch Changes
The branches remain unchanged at 31.
2.2. Classification Changes
This review doesn’t have any reclassification of the existing assets.
2.3. Coverage of DAICS®
IX Asia Indexes has not started classifying ABTs. As of June 6, 2025, ABTs comprised only 0.67% of the total market capitalization of digital assets, a rise from 0.11% in the 2024 2H review.
A classification summary and definition table of both cryptocurrencies and Asset Backed Tokens are available in Appendices 3 and 4. For further information regarding the methodology of the DAICS®, please refer to the “IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System”- principle and guiding methodology on the company website https://ix-index.com/daics.html.
For more details on DAICS® qualification criteria, please email daics@ix index.com.
Appendix 1
Additions and Deletions in DAICS® Top 50 Cryptocurrencies
Additions
