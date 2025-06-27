$!Results of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (”DAICS®”) 1H 2025 Review

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 June 2025 - Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 1st Half 2025 Review of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (”DAICS®”), aiming to provide professionals worldwide with a transparent and standardized classification scheme to determine sector and exposure of particular digital assets. DAICS® classifies digital assets into 2 main categories: a) Cryptocurrencies and b) Asset Backed Tokens in a 3-tier system for each category. For Cryptocurrencies: Tier 1-Industry/ Tier 2-Sector/ Tier 3-Sub-sector; for Asset Backed Tokens: Tier 1-Asset Type/ Tier 2-Branch/ Tier 3-Sub-branch. The results are as follows:

· DAICS® coin coverage: top 50 coins by average market capitalization across the past 90 days

· DAICS® market capitalization coverage: 97.53%*

· The % coverage of market capitalization of the 50th ranked coin: 0.060%**

· Member changes within the Top 50 Coins in DAICS®: eight coins added and eight coins deleted

· Additions: Hyperliquid (HYPE), Pi (PI), Bitget Token (BGB), Mantra (OM), Ondo (ONDO), Gate Token (GT), Official Trump (TRUMP), and Ethena (ENA)

· Deletions: Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI), Stacks (STX), Dogwifhat (WIFG), Arbitrum (ARB), ImmutableX (IMXG), Injective Protocol (INJ), Optimism (OP), Fantom (FTM): Renamed to Sonic (S)

The rankings of additions and deletions for the DAICS® top 50 cryptocurrencies are listed in Appendix 1. All classification changes, including the ixCrypto Infrastructure Index and ixCrypto Stablecoin index, will take effect on 18th July 2025, with market capitalization, rankings, and weightings available at www.ix-index.com.

*Special currency treatment of DAICS® applies, where any wrapped or second-level cryptocurrency is not considered in the calculation for the market capitalization of DAICS®

**Based on 6th June 2025

1. Cryptocurrencies

1.1. Structure and Definitions

Tier 1: Industry Changes

The industry groups remain unchanged, with 5 industries and the respective weightings as follows: