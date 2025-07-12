Results of the ixCrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2025 Q2) & IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series Half Yearly Review (2025 1H)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 July 2025 - Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2025 2nd quarter review of the ixCrypto Index Series and the IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series. The constituent changes will be implemented on the effective date of 18th July 2025 (Friday). The results of the constituent review and exchange review are as follows:

1. Constituent Review – ixCrypto Index Series

1.1. ixCrypto Index (”IXCI”)

The number of constituents will increase to 21 with 3 additions and 0 deletions.

Additions

Hyperliquid

Pi

Pepe

Deletions

No deletion

After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 84.28%* (excluding stablecoins, which has 7.29% of the total crypto universe), while the 90-day-average volume is 74.54%*. The constituents change above and recapping at 40% will take effect on the effective date.

Since the last review, there has been a decrease in the crypto total market capitalization from USD3.14T to USD3.09T (-1.59%)#, and a decrease in the daily volume from USD122.17B to USD107.37B (-12.11%)#. Bitcoin remains the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price increased by 31.64% since the last review.

1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

1.2.1 ixCrypto 5 Equal Weight Index (”IXEW5”) and ixCrypto 5 Square Root Index (”IXSR5”)

Additions

No addition

Deletions

No deletion

1.2.2 ixCrypto 10 Equal Weight Index (”IXEW10”) and ixCrypto 10 Square Root Index (”IXSR10”).

Additions

Sui

Hyperliquid

Deletions

Avalanche

Stellar

1.2.3 ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index (”IXAEW10”) and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index (”IXASR10”).

Additions

Hyperliquid

Deletions

Stellar

1.3. ixCrypto BTC/ETH Indexes

As of the cut-off date on 30th June 2025, the ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index (”IX5050”) maintains a 50%/50% weighting for the ixBitcoin Index (IXBI) and ixEthereum Index (IXEI). The ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index (”IXPI”) has a weighting of 88.23% and 11.77% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively.

At the upcoming effective date, IX5050 weightings will remain unchanged at 50%/50%. IXPI weightings will be adjusted to 87.71% and 12.29% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively, reflecting the market capitalization proportions of Bitcoin and Ethereum at the cut-off date.

2. Constituent Review- IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series

2.1 ixCrypto Stablecoin Index

The number of constituents will remain at 4. Stablecoin comprises 7.29% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers around 98.50% of the 90-day average market capitalization in the stablecoin universe.

Additions

No addition

Deletions

No deletion

2.2 ixCrypto Infrastructure Index

The number of constituents will decrease to 20 from 23 with 2 additions and 5 deletions.

Additions

Hyperliquid

GateToken

Deletions

Stacks

Arbitrum

Optimism

Fantom

Injective

3. Exchange Review

As a result of exchange review, 8 exchanges passed the review process, which are as follows:

Passed Exchanges

Binance

Bybit

Coinbase Advanced

OKX

Gate.io

MEXC (NEW)

Bitget

Crypto.com (NEW)

Removed Exchanges

Bitrue

WhiteBIT

The selected 8 exchanges will be used to generate each of the fair average prices for the IX indexes’ constituents. The exchange review covers volume rankings, exchange background checks, founders’ background checks, USD/USDT/USDC/BTC pair coverage, overconcentration rules, exchange API coverage checks, and stability, among other aspects, for an exchange.

For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email info@ix-index.com. More information on the ixCrypto Indexes, including their constituents and constituents’ weights, is provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/.

*Exclude stable coins and exchange coins that trigger conflict of interest (based on conflict-of-interest rule methodology 3.9, effective on Oct 2, 2020)

#As of 30th June 2025, based on the past 90 days average

XXXX (NEW)Newly introduced exchanges as of 2025 Q2

Appendix 1

ixCrypto Index (”IXCI”)