HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2025 - At today’s press conference, members of the education expert panel on vitiligo, including Dr Johnny Chan Chun-yin, a Specialist in Dermatology and Venereology, and Dr Rico Li Ching-kwok, a Specialist in Psychiatry, highlighted the importance of public education on vitiligo and its associated mental health risks for patients. Both drs noted that vitiligo can often be confused with other skin conditions and advised individuals to consult a doctor promptly if they notice unusual white patches on their skin. They emphasized that recent breakthrough in treatment can effectively alleviate the physical and emotional burdens faced by patients.

Vitiligo affects approximately 1% of the population in Hong Kong, translating to an estimated 70,000 patients. Research finds that patients receive a diagnosis after an average of 2.4 year. This prolonged diagnostic process often leads to disappointment and abandonment of treatment, resulting in significant emotional challenges; vitiligo patients are five times more likely to suffer from depression compared to the general population.

Dr Johnny Chan Chun-yin, a Specialist in Dermatology and Venereology, and Dr Rico Li Ching-kwok, a Specialist in Psychiatry, emphasize the availability of various treatment options for vitiligo. This year, a groundbreaking new medication has been introduced in Hong Kong to help patients effectively manage their condition. They encourage patients to seek medical advice early to mitigate the physical and mental burdens associated with vitiligo.

Multi-Faceted Challenges Faced by Vitil igo Patients

Vitiligo is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system erroneously attacks melanocytes, resulting in white patches on the skin. Multiple international studies reveal that vitiligo patients frequently encounter the following challenges:

1. Delayed Treatment Resulting from Diagnostic Challenges

International studies have found that, on average, it takes 2.4 years to receive a diagnosis, which consequently delays treatment.

2. Perception of Untreatability

Research indicates that 57% of vitiligo patients have been informed that their condition is untreatable. As a result, 44.6% of patients choose to abandon their search for effective treatment.

3. Disappointment with Current Treatments

Studies have shown that half of vitiligo patients are dissatisfied with their current treatment options, with 49% reporting that their treatments have been ineffective. Furthermore, 94% of patients express a pressing need for new and improved treatment methods.

4. High Rates of Depression

Research indicates that over half (58.7%) of vitiligo patients experience mental health issues of different degrees, including anxiety (28.8%) and depression (24.5%).

The likelihood of depression among vitiligo patients is five times higher than that of the general population.

The Emotional Toll of Misunderstood Conditions: Anxiety and Depression in Patients

Vitiligo not only affects appearance but also leads to significant emotional distress, which is one of the most common comorbidities among patients. Psychiatrist Dr Rico Li notes, “In recent years, I have encountered many patients experiencing emotional distress due to vitiligo. As the onset typically occurs between the ages of 10 and 30, the impact on young patients, especially females, can be profound. They are at an age where they are particularly concerned about their appearance, and often the condition appears suddenly. Diagnostic challenges and the lack of effective treatments in the past can lead to anxiety and depression.”

Dr Rico Li further explains that many patients have historically been informed that vitiligo is untreatable. Family and friends may perceive the condition as harmless, believing there is no cause for concern. “In reality, those around them may not understand the psychological pressure patients endure, which contributes to a higher likelihood of anxiety and depression among vitiligo patients and may even lead to suicidal thoughts.” He emphasizes that stress can trigger or worsen vitiligo symptoms, and if these issues are not addressed, patients may fall into a vicious cycle of worsening skin and emotional problems.

New Treatment Option Receives International Recognition

Dr Johnny Chan stated, “Vitiligo is often confused with tinea versicolor or pityriasis alba. However, doctors can accurately diagnose vitiligo through a thorough assessment of the patient’s medical history, careful evaluation of the skin, skin biopsy, blood tests, and Wood’s lamp examination.” He noted that many patients mistakenly believe that vitiligo is uncontrollable or have tried various treatment methods without significant results, which leads them to abandon treatment prematurely.

While vitiligo cannot be completely cured, there are numerous treatment options available to help improve the condition. Historically, treatments have included ultraviolet light therapy, topical corticosteroids, and oral steroids. Recently, targeted therapies such as non-steroidal topical JAK inhibitors have emerged. Dr Johnny Chan explains, “Topical JAK inhibitor Ruxolitinib cream works by blocking the immune system’s erroneous attack on melanocytes, allowing them to reactivate and gradually restore normal skin color in affected areas.”

Ruxolitinib cream is the first FDA-approved prescription topical treatment for adult and pediatric patients aged 12 and older with non-segmental vitiligo. It was officially introduced in Hong Kong this year. International studies have confirmed that topical JAK inhibitors show promising treatment performance, with approximately 30% of patients experiencing over a 75% improvement in the facial depigmentation index (F-VASI) after 24 weeks of treatment, and more than half achieving at least a 50% improvement. If treatment continues for 52 weeks, about half of the patients may see improvements of over 75%.

Conclusion and Recommendations

Vitiligo can significantly impact both the physical and mental health of patients. In light of this, Dr Johnny Chan and Dr Rico Li offer the following recommendations:

1. Timely Diagnosis

Vitiligo can easily be confused with other dermatological conditions. Patients should consult a doctor as soon as they notice unusual white patches to minimize the risk of treatment delays.

2. Public Education and Awareness

Public understanding of vitiligo is limited, making it difficult for people to appreciate the emotional impact on patients. Strengthening public education is crucial to help the community, as well as the friends and family of patients, better understand and empathize with their experiences. Support from loved ones can alleviate the worsening of skin conditions caused by emotional distress. Friends and family should encourage patients exhibiting symptoms of anxiety or depression to seek help from a psychiatrist.

3. New Treatment Brings Hope to Patients

Many patients have mistakenly believed that vitiligo is untreatable. However, recent medical advances have led to breakthroughs in treatment options, such as the use of topical JAK inhibitor Ruxolitinib cream, which is a new, internationally clinically proven treatment option with favorable therapeutic outcomes.

