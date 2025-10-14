Sanofi sets Singapore Book of Records with the ‘Largest Mural of Magnetic Hands’ - a Public Pledge against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in Nationwide Awareness Campaign

• Sanofi has achieved a new Singapore Book of Records milestone featuring more than 1,000 RSV awareness pledges.

• The Together Against RSV campaign unites families, healthcare partners and communities to spotlight the risks of RSV and its impact on all infants.

• Each magnetic hand symbolises a pledge of protection, creating an impactful visual reminder of the nation’s shared commitment to safeguarding young children’s health against RSV.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 October 2025 - Sanofi has made history with a nationwide public health activation by clinching a spot in the Singapore Book of Records with the ‘Largest Mural of Magnetic Hands’, a public pledge against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in its Together Against RSV campaign. The striking mural featured a total of over 1,000 hand pledges, each representing a parent, caregiver, or supporter who committed to raising awareness of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) – a common yet potentially serious virus – and protecting all infants from its risks.

Over the three-day event at Serangoon NEX, families, healthcare partners, and community members came together to symbolically place hand-shaped magnets on a panelled mural, with each hand carrying a personal pledge of commitment to learning about and fighting against RSV.

Zainab Sadat, Head of Vaccines, Sanofi Southeast Asia & India

“This record is more than just numbers; it is a symbol of unity and a testament to the collective power of Singaporean families, healthcare professionals, and communities coming together for a cause that truly matters. Through our ‘Together Against RSV’ campaign, we hope to spark ongoing conversations about RSV and empower parents with knowledge and preventive measures, including immunisation options, to protect their little ones. Together, we are building a future where every baby can breathe a little easier, and every family can rest a little more peacefully.”

The mural, measuring 2 meters tall by 5.1 meters wide, now serves as a striking visual reminder of the nation’s shared commitment to combating RSV. The event also complemented wider awareness initiatives, including collaborations with hospitals, parent communities, and an educational microsite (TogetherAgainstRSV.sg) in collaboration with the Singapore Paediatric Society, as part of Sanofi’s mission to empower parents with trusted information and preventive solutions.

Around the world, about two in three infants contract RSV before their first birthday1, making it the most common cause of lower respiratory tract infections, including bronchiolitis and pneumonia, in young children2. In Singapore, RSV is also a leading cause of infant hospitalisations, with the majority of cases occurring in otherwise healthy, full-term babies. Each year, an estimated 1,804 children under 29 months are hospitalised due to RSV-related illness3-7.

