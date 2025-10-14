Schneider Electric champions collaborative ecosystems to advance digital and sustainable transformation at Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2025

Miss Diane Wong (6th from right), Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Jean-Pascal Tricoire (6th from left), Chairman of Schneider Electric, Ms Christile Drulhe (5th from right), Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau, Mr Jonathan Chiu (5th from left), President of Schneider Electric Hong Kong, and representatives of Strategic Partners and Supporting Organizations in attendance at Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2025.

• Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2025 returns with record attendance of over 900, strengthening cross-sector partnerships to accelerate the dual transformation of digitalization and sustainability • Portfolio enhancements enable strategic collaborations spanning buildings, data centers and grid infrastructure, delivering integrated solutions for greater resilience and efficiency • The summit aims to achieve carbon neutrality through a carbon audit and targeted measures that will undergo independent, third-party verification. Residual emissions will be offset using high-quality carbon credits, reflecting a rigorous and credible approach to sustainable event management HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 October 2025 - Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, concluded Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2025 with a call for collaborative innovation to accelerate the city’s transition towards a more sustainable and resilient energy future. Miss Diane Wong (6th from right), Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Jean-Pascal Tricoire (6th from left), Chairman of Schneider Electric, Ms Christile Drulhe (5th from right), Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau, Mr Jonathan Chiu (5th from left), President of Schneider Electric Hong Kong, and representatives of Strategic Partners and Supporting Organizations in attendance at Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2025. The summit welcomed more than 900 industry representatives and distinguished guests, including Miss Diane Wong, Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman of Schneider Electric, and Ms Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau. With the valued support of its Strategic Partners, Supporting Organizations and Innovation Showcase Partners, the summit provided a platform for advancing dialogue on sustainable innovation.

Delivering her speech at the event, the Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Miss Diane Wong, spoke about the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s journey towards carbon neutrality and gave examples of Government or stakeholders exploring innovation options under the four strategies of the Climate Action Plan 2050, including the application of artificial intelligence for weather forecasting, building-integrated photovoltaic pilot scheme, energy performance contracting model, hydrogen development, electricity-free cooling technology and use of recycled plastics to produce noise-absorbing meta-materials. She appealed to all to capitalize on advancement in technology and harness innovation, with a view to achieving a bright, resilient and sustainable future. Ms Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau, said, “As the fusion of digital innovation and environmental sustainability is now a global imperative, France dedicates 22 billion euros to support ecological transitions and digital technology. As Hong Kong and France are aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050, the September 11 MoU on energy efficiency signed by Schneider Electric, Veolia and HKUST illustrates France’s wish to share the expertise of its companies with Hong Kong partners and to foster a promising market.”

Mr Jonathan Chiu, President of Schneider Electric Hong Kong, said, “At Schneider Electric, we see collaborative ecosystems as key drivers of progress. As innovation accelerates, reflected in developments like AI and advanced energy technologies, these ecosystems are reshaping how we create value, strengthen resilience and drive strategic growth. By building strong cross-sector partnerships, we can accelerate the adoption of technology-driven solutions to address Hong Kong’s most pressing sustainability challenges, while ensuring that progress is inclusive and enduring.”