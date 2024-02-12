SDLG Shines at bauma CHINA 2024 While 2025 SDLG Global Dealer Summit Held Grandly

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2024 - On November 26, 2024, SDLG became the spotlight of the bauma CHINA 2024 as an outstanding brand pursuing international development. On the next day, the 2025 SDLG Global Dealer Summit was held in Shanghai. It became a gathering of more than 200 partners from more than 70 countries.

At bauma CHINA, SDLG exhibited 21 high-end products, fully attracting global attention by demonstrating product layout and technological strengths in construction machinery. The launch of a long array of new energy equipment, such as hybrid and electric products, showcased SDLG’s unrelenting efforts to create innovations.

At the summit, SDLG and its global partners discussed the bright future of international development. SDLG Chairman Wang Zhizhong pointed out that the development of SDLG relies on the trust of global customers and dealers. In the future, SDLG will continue to pay attention to product and service improvement and accelerate global planning for its intelligent manufacturing business. SDLG President Yu Mengsheng analyzed the international situation at present and stated that SDLG will continue to segment its market, focus on crucial aspects, and enhance brand influence and market competitiveness through technological innovation and product improvement. SDLG General Manager Wen Degang said that SDLG had caught every possible opportunity, actively responded to challenges, and unremittingly promoted its strategy for international development. SDLG’s dealers with outstanding performance in 2024 were recognized with awards at the event.

Thanks to its forward-looking focus on development strategies, SDLG has continued its effort to expand international market shares in recent years, with its business presence reaching over 140 countries and regions around the world. Especially in key markets such as South America, Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and Oceania, SDLG has gradually established a perfect network of sales and service systems that are widely received and trusted by overseas customers.

Looking ahead, SDLG will further implement its internationalization strategy and provide products and services of higher quality for all customers across the world through intensifying its efforts in branding and market expansion and continuously investing in R&D and innovation.

With its excellence in product quality, strong strength in sci-tech development, and globalized approach to market growth, SDLG is cutting a brilliant figure in the world market and keeps breaking its own records.