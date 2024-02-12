PETALING JAYA: Johor police have arrested a couple for allegedly selling drugs concealed in medicine packages typically used to treat diarrhea in Pasir Gudang.

Seri Alam OCPD Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak revealed that a 43-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were detained on November 28 and 29, following intelligence gathering operations, The Star reported.

The suspects were nabbed at a double-storey house in Masai, which they rented and used as a drug storage and distribution center.

During the arrest, police seized ketamine, ecstasy pills, ecstasy powder, and Eramin 5 pills. A vehicle was also confiscated as part of the operation.

According to Mohd Sohaimi, the total value of seized drugs exceeded RM63,000 and could potentially supply 5,392 addicts, with police believing most of their customers were patrons of entertainment centers.

The couple, active since September, repacked drugs into diarrhoea medicine packages mixed with juice powder, which customers dissolved in water for consumption.

Both suspects tested positive for drugs but had no prior drug-related records. They are remanded under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The police urged anyone with information about drug trafficking activities to contact the Seri Alam police headquarters hotline at 07-3864222.