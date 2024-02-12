A man in northern China has been detained after creating a false arrest warrant for himself on social media.

South China Morning Post reported that on November 11, the individual, surnamed Wang, posted a “Wanted Order” featuring his own picture. In the post, he falsely claimed to be Wang Yibo, a prominent mainland Chinese actor and dancer.

The fabricated warrant stated: “I am a native of Qinyuan county, Changzhi city, Shanxi province. I extorted 30 million yuan (RM17.6 million) from a company on November 10, 2024. I possess a submachine gun and 500 bullets. If you find me, you will be rewarded 30,000 yuan (RM17.6K).”

A day later, local police noticed the unusual post and quickly investigated, discovering that Wang’s online alias, “haoyunsuishiyou” (meaning “have good luck anytime”), enabled them to track and arrest him within hours.

Subsequent investigations confirmed Wang had not committed any of the claimed offenses. No illegal weapons were found, and no company reported an extortion.

When questioned, Wang admitted he fabricated the warrant due to feeling disheartened and bored with his life.

Police imposed a “criminal coercive measure” on Wang for creating and spreading false information.

“The internet is not beyond the reach of the law. Fabricating a story and spreading it are both criminal acts. Anyone who concocts or circulates rumours will face judicial consequences.”