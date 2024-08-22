$!Seafood Expo Asia to Showcase Largest International Representation of Exhibitors at its 2024 Edition in Singapore

--> Seafood and processing equipment and service companies from 46 countries have confirmed their presence.

SINGAPORE - 22 August 2024 - Seafood Expo Asia, organized by Diversified Communications, taking place 4-6 September at Sands Expo Convention Centre in Singapore, will feature the largest international representation of seafood and processing equipment exhibitors from 46 countries. New to this year’s Expo will be country participation from Azerbaijan, Brazil, Denmark, Morocco, New Caledonia, Qatar, Scotland, Sri Lanka and Venezuela and new regional/national pavilions from Japan, Morocco and Saudi Arabia. Other countries participating will include Australia, Canada, Chile, Ecuador, France, Germany, India, Netherlands, Norway, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam and more. The exhibit floor will feature seafood companies highlighting their latest seafood offerings and best practices in sustainability and aquaculture. Seafood companies represented at this year’s Expo include AquaChile, Arakou Fishery LTD., AquaPri A/S, Blumar Seafoods, Caleta Bay Mar SpA, Coast Seafood AS, Cultimer, Ferme Marine de Mahebourg Ltd, Geraldton Fishermen’s Co-op, Hofseth International AS, Marennes Oleron Oysters, I.D.I. Corporation, Loch Duart Salmon, Nordic Kingfish A/S, Seaborn A/S, Sjor AS, South African Farmed Abalone Export Council, The Pirates Co., Ltd., The Seafood Company Pte Ltd., Vinh Hoan Corporation, Zalmhuys Group and more.

Seafood professionals and decision-makers from industries including airlines, cruise lines, distributors, caterers, hotels, importers, processors, restaurants, supermarkets, wholesalers and more will attend the event searching for new suppliers, products and trends. High-volume buyers will participate in the business matchmaking program, designed to connect them with seafood exhibitors. Participating companies at this year’s Expo include Big C Supercenter Co., Ltd, Central Food Wholesales Ltd., CJ Freshway, EB Services Company Limited, Emart, ITM Alimentaire International, Japanese Consumers’ Co-operative Union, Royal Seafood International Trading Company Limited, SMSI/ Sysco, Trendcell Sdn Bhd (Jaya Grocer) and Yonghui Superstores and more. Companies showcasing their aquaculture technologies, state-of-the-art processing equipment and service solutions will include Baader Asia PTE. LTD., D&D Electronics, Co., Ltd, GUNZE LIMITED, Jaw Feng Machinery Co., Ltd and more. FrostiX Co., Ltd. will demonstrate their freezing technology HybridICE, which focuses on cellular level freezing to enhance food quality and safety, and Alpha Aqua A/S will showcase their Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) technology. “We are thrilled to participate in Seafood Expo Asia for the first time,“ said Yasin Kasa, Chief Commercial Officer, Alpha Aqua A/S. “This event provides an excellent platform to showcase our innovative and sustainable Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) technology. We believe that our solutions will not only meet the growing demands for efficient aquaculture but also contribute to a more sustainable future for seafood production. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and attendees to discuss how our cutting-edge technologies can shape the future of aquaculture.”