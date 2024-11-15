$!Season 3 of BIGO’s Most Talented Reaches its Peak: Celebrity Judges, Global Talent, and Live Audience Engagement

LOS ANGELES, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 November 2024 - Livestreaming platform Bigo Live is set to bring Season 3 of its talent competition, BIGO’s Most Talented, to a thrilling conclusion with the Grand Finale on October 16 in Los Angeles. This innovative virtual talent show blends the competitive excitement of traditional reality TV with the interactivity of live streaming, using engagement as a unique criterion, setting it apart from other competitions in the market. BIGO’s Most Talented brings together creators from across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Southeast Asia.

Livestreaming has quickly become one of the most engaging forms of content on social media, with 37% of consumers finding it the most captivating type of media (Sprout Social). What sets BIGO’s Most Talented apart in its third season is the innovative engagement-driven judging system. Unlike traditional formats, this competition uses audience interaction as a central element of the evaluation process. Contestants will not only be judged by a panel of celebrity judges but also by the viewers at home, who can vote for their favorite performances by purchasing virtual gifts via the Voting Box on the livestream.

This unique judging metric means that participants are evaluated not just on their talent but also on their ability to connect with and captivate their live audience, allowing viewers to have a direct impact on the outcome of the show. By encouraging real-time community engagement, livestream watch hours, and virtual gift contributions, contestants have the opportunity to interact directly with their audience, increasing their chances of securing a top spot in the finale.

“At Bigo Live, we are always striving to enhance the user experience,“ said Ying Feng (Yvonne Feng), Vice President. “Season 3 of BIGO’s Most Talented is a testament to this commitment, as we integrate audience participation – a core aspect of livestreaming – into our search for the most talented creator. We are excited to create a talent show that is as dynamic as the livestreaming experience itself. It’s inspiring to see how this approach not only showcases the performers’ skills but also celebrates their ability to connect with their viewers.”

Bigo Live continues to serve as a launchpad for creators worldwide, amplifying diverse voices and connecting them to global audiences. The platform’s commitment to social good is evident through its support of communities such as LGBTQ+, African American, Hispanic, Latino, and emerging creators from all backgrounds who deserve recognition and the spotlight.

By fueling the creator economy, Bigo Live empowers creators to succeed on a global scale. BIGO’s Most Talented Season 3 not only highlights individual talents but also demonstrates the global reach and influence of Bigo Live’s vibrant community, with participants from the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Nigeria, and beyond.

