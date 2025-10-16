The Asia Records sets new benchmark for excellence in Asia

SHAH ALAM: The Asia Records, an initiative to honour achievements and talents, was officially launched today, marking the beginning of a new era in recognising excellence across the continent.

Conceived as a prestigious platform to celebrate the remarkable efforts of individuals and organisations, The Asia Records aims to redefine the landscape of recognition in Asia.

Positioned to become the region’s most distinguished award, it seeks to spotlight the extraordinary accomplishments that continue to shape Asia’s growth and innovation.

The initiative was founded by Datuk KK Chua, whose vision and dedication brought this ambitious project to life.

His goal was to create a platform that highlights and documents the inspiring achievements of people and organisations across diverse fields, from arts and sports to science and community service.

Speaking at the event, Chua emphasised that The Asia Records was designed to inspire and challenge individuals and organisations to strive for excellence.

“We aim to document every achievement and promote the excellence and dedication that drive success across Asia.

“This initiative not only showcases the immense talent and capability within our region but also encourages a spirit of healthy competition and motivation.

“With 60% of the world’s population based in Asia, we believe there is vast, untapped potential waiting to be recognised and celebrated,” he said in a statement.

The official launch ceremony was held at Glenmarie 8 Business Park, Shah Alam, and officiated by The Asia Records advisor, Tunku Fauzi Tunku Abdul Malek.

Chua further added that every meaningful achievement, regardless of scale, deserves acknowledgement—recognition that can serve as a catalyst for others to aspire, innovate, and excel.

He said through The Asia Records, the legacy of Asian excellence will continue to inspire generations to come.

Tunku Fauzi stated that many Asians have succeeded and made their mark globally, yet without proper documentation, even fellow Asians may remain unaware of these accomplishments — a loss in itself.

“With The Asia Records, we aim to document every notable achievement and success of Asians on the world stage, serving as a reference and inspiration for others to reach equal or greater heights.

We should be proud that many Asians have achieved global success, and it is vital to record these milestones so they are not forgotten.

Recognition is essential to cultivate more successful individuals in their respective fields because such achievements not only reflect personal triumph but also bring pride and honor to their nations,” he said.