Malaysia to continue football funding despite FIFA player suspensions

THE government will not halt financial allocations for the national football team despite FIFA’s suspension of seven heritage players.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh emphasised continued ministry support for the Harimau Malaya squad, highlighting the many local players still representing Malaysia internationally.

She noted that current FIFA sanctions target only seven specific players while overlooking the remaining local squad members like Faisal Halim and Arif Aiman.

“We cannot simply stop helping the local football players who are still playing for the Malaysian team,“ Yeoh told reporters after the Jalur Gemilang flag handover ceremony for upcoming international games.

The minister affirmed ongoing government assistance for local players needing support during international competitions.

Yeoh explained her ministry will await FIFA’s complete decision before issuing any official statement regarding the disciplinary matter.

FIFA recently disciplined FAM and seven heritage players for violating Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code concerning document forgery.

The international body found that FAM submitted falsified documents to confirm player eligibility for the Asian Cup Qualifiers match against Vietnam.

FAM received a 350,000 Swiss franc fine while each player was fined 2,000 Swiss francs and suspended for twelve months.

FAM Acting President Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi confirmed the association has officially appealed FIFA’s disciplinary decision.

He stated FAM’s legal team acted promptly after receiving the full judgement and completed all necessary documentation before the deadline.

The flag handover ceremony prepared Malaysian contingents for the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain and 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games in Saudi Arabia.

120 national athletes will participate in 17 sports at the Asian Youth Games from October 22 to 31.

17 Malaysian athletes will compete in five sports at the Islamic Solidarity Games from November 7 to 21. – Bernama