HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 April 2025 - Shama Hub Metro South Hong Kong (”Shama Hub Metro South”), a contemporary urban retreat and distinguished member of the ONYX Hospitality Group, is delighted to announce the launch of its enchanting Panda-Themed Rooms, available for booking from April 16 to June 30 with promotions (T&C will apply). Designed to blend whimsical character with modern vibes, these themed accommodations are set to invite guests to immerse themselves in a wonderland where comfort meets creativity in a unique setting that celebrates one of nature’s most beloved creatures.

Shama Hub Metro South Hong Kong exclusively launches panda-themed rooms, which are now open for reservations starting on April 16th.

Embrace the Charm of the Panda-Themed Room

Opening its doors for stays from April 17 to August 31, the Panda-Themed Room promises an unforgettable escape for families and travellers alike. Designed to evoke joy and wonder, this themed sanctuary blends comfort with charm, creating an inviting atmosphere that will delight guests of all ages.

Exclusive Panda-Themed Room Offer:

Booking Period: April 16 to June 30, 2025

Staying Period: April 17 to August 31, 2025

Room Rate: Special offer HK$1,350 and up plus 10% service charge and 3% Hotel Accommodation Tax[1] (”HAT”) per room per night.

Availability: This one-of-a-kind experience is exclusively offered via Shama’s brand website (special offers page) or through direct email to the Reservations Department at reservations.metrosouth@shama.com.

A Complete Experience Awaits

While the Panda-Themed Room is sure to capture hearts, Shama Hub Metro South offers 26 floors of thoughtfully designed accommodations, including 139 rooms across 7 types, from spacious Studios to elegant One and Two-bedroom apartments with stunning views. The hotel, conveniently located in the southern district, provides easy access to Ocean Park, Hong Kong Island, and the vibrant Aberdeen district, ensuring a seamless, comfortable, and enriching stay for all guests.

Guests can indulge in our exceptional 3rd Floor Club Facilities:

Common Area & Fitness Studio: Open to all in-house guests for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Common Kitchen & Laundry Facilities: Exclusively available to long-stay guests, ideal for those seeking a home-away-from-home experience.

Explore Endless Surprises at Shama Hub Metro South

Nestled in the vibrant heart of southern Hong Kong, Shama Hub Metro South stands out as a destination for extended stays and short-term getaways. While the Panda-Themed Rooms capture attention, the hotel extends a warm invitation for guests to explore our other thoughtfully curated room types and exceptional facilities.

Accommodations tailored to every lifestyle with 26 floors and 139 rooms, Shama Hub Metro South offers 7 meticulously designed room types to cater to various preferences and demands:

The Studio or Studio Deluxe with City View or Mountain View are perfect for solo travellers or couples seeking an economical stay; these rooms provide breathtaking panoramic cityscapes or serene mountain views to unwind.

The One Bedroom with City or Mountain Views is greatly suited for professionals or couples on long stays, offering spacious layouts, tranquil environments, and extended yet comfortable experiences with stunning scenery.

Two Bedroom Mountain View with Terrace would be a stellar option for families or groups requiring generous space, scenic mountain vistas, and the added luxury of a private terrace.

Whether visiting for business or leisure, Shama Hub Metro South presents itself with a blend of style, practicality, and convenience. With a commitment to crafting memorable stays, Shama Hub Metro South invites everyone to explore this dynamic city and feel right at home with personalised services tailored to their needs. Guests can immerse themselves in the hotel’s top-notch amenities and enjoy the warmth, joy, and seamless hospitality.

[1] By virtue of the Hotel Accommodation Tax Ordinance, Cap 348 (”HATO”), Hotel Accommodation Tax (”HAT”) is imposed on all accommodation charges received by hotels or guesthouses in Hong Kong. Reference: Hotel Accommodation Tax of Inland Revenue Department, HKSAR.

