“Shanghai Summer” Global Promotion Debuts in Bangkok, Inviting International Visitors to Experience the City’s Summer Charm

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 August 2025 - On August 9 local time in Bangkok, the opening ceremony of the Spirit of Mountains and Seas – Yuyuan Lantern Festival and the 2025 China–Thailand Cultural Month: Charming Shanghai Week, along with the launch of the “Shanghai Summer” Bangkok edition, extended a warm invitation to Thai friends to join the 2025 Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season and experience the extraordinary appeal of this world-class shopping destination.

Distinguished guests in attendance included Wang Xiaoyan, Director of the Bangkok Center of the Center for Language Education and Cooperation under China’s Ministry of Education; Gu Yiyi from the Shanghai Information Office; Mr. Panthep Larpkesorn, representative of Thailand’s Ministry of Education; Huang Weiwei, President of Strategic Development and Cooperation, CP Group China; Yi Zhaojun, General Manager of Shanghai Design Week; Zhang Liqiang, President of the Thai–Shanghai Chamber of Commerce; Yin Shujian, General Manager of China Eastern Airlines Bangkok Office; and Xu Weixin, Partner at Yuyuan Inc. Together, they officiated the lighting ceremony of the lantern festival.

A Signature Event Capturing Global Attention

The 2025 Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season is a flagship annual event, showcasing Shanghai’s commitment to building itself into a leading international consumption hub. Held each year from the first weekend of July to the second weekend of October, the event welcomes global visitors with openness, diversity, immersive experiences, and a constant stream of surprises.

In the first half of 2025, Shanghai recorded over 4.15 million inbound visitors, a year-on-year increase of nearly 38%. Among them, approximately 254,000 visitors were from Thailand—an impressive 140% growth compared with the previous year. From January to July, the city’s total sales of tax-refunded goods reached RMB 2 billion, up 80% year-on-year. These figures vividly reflect the energy and appeal of Shanghai Summer.

A Summer Full of Highlights — Convenience Meets Great Value

The 2025 Shanghai Summer will debut with 14 new themed service packages and 2 major upgrades. Leveraging the city’s convenient 240-hour visa-free transit policy, the event aims to deliver tangible convenience and attractive benefits for global visitors across every aspect of travel—dining, accommodation, transportation, sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment.

Seamless Travel Planning:

China Eastern Airlines will release one million discounted air tickets, significantly lowering the cost of starting the journey. Through the dedicated HiChina app developed by Umetrip, visitors can enjoy one-stop services for flight check-in and train ticket booking, ensuring effortless trip planning.

Smooth Arrival, Hassle-Free Mobility:

The all-in-one Shanghai Pass will be the ultimate travel companion, combining metro card functionality, Yuyuan Garden admission, and “Surprise Discount Gift Bags” at shopping malls. A robust payment network supports the entire visitor experience: UnionPay is accepted at 2,000 merchants and 100,000 stores; Visa launched the “Visa Zone for Shanghai Summer,“ covering eight major tourist routes; SPD Bank credit cards offer dual “payment + product” rewards; Marriott Bonvoy brings exclusive perks to guests across its portfolio of 60+ hotels in Shanghai; and Bank of China provides comprehensive support for tax refund services, ensuring worry-free shopping from start to finish.

Excitement Across the City:

Over 300 cultural, tourism, commercial, sports, and exhibition events will ignite the summer spirit. Highlights include the Shanghai Disney Resort Summer-themed Celebrations, the grand opening of Shanghai LEGOLAND, and Pop Mart’s Summer of Trendy Toys event, featuring blockbuster IP launches and new product debuts.

A Dazzling Night Economy:

Since June, Shanghai’s nighttime consumption has reached RMB 88.009 billion, up 3.3% year-on-year. The “Shanghai by Night” initiative has unveiled the first five “Nighttime Economy Landmarks” and five “Top Nightlife Destinations,“ further energizing the city’s night economy during Shanghai Summer.

With this array of spectacular experiences, inbound visitors—including those from Thailand—are sure to enjoy an unforgettable summer in Shanghai, leaving with lasting and cherished memories.

