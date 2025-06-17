$!Shinemage Group Appoints Maye Musk and Song Seung Heon as Brand Ambassadors for Oganacell

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2025 - On May 20, 2025, Premium derma-cosmetic brand Oganacell named Maye Musk as Cleansing/Mask Ambassador and Song Seung Heon as Brand Ambassador at its global launch in Hangzhou. The event showcased Oganacell’s fusion of technology and skin aesthetics.



Ambassador Campaign

Maye Musk (Oganacell Cleanser/Mask Ambassador) fronts the “Dust It Off” campaign, stating: “Oganacell helps me reconnect with myself through cleansing rituals and gives me 20 minutes of relaxation everyday.”