Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day Is Here: Snatch Lagi Murah & Lagi Cepat Deals, Free Shipping, and Knockout Prizes

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 September 2025 - Step into the ring with Shopee and national sports hero Johan “Jojo” Ghazali this 9.9 Super Shopping Day and shop like a true champ. Get ready for knockout deals including Shopee Lagi Murah 50% Off Daily, Free Shipping with No Minimum Spend, and experience Shopee Lagi Cepat Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery that’s faster than a KO.

Here’s what shoppers can look out for this 9.9 Super Shopping Day:

• Shopee Lagi Murah 50% Off Daily

Get your daily essentials at half price, every day on Shopee. The deals don’t stop there. Tune in for Shopee’s Lagi Murah Gameshow every day at 12PM and 8PM on Shopee Live for more chances to grab 50% off from top brands like Vivo, Hada Labo, and Vinda.

• Free Shipping No Min. Spend

Shop stress-free with even more Free Shipping vouchers. Enjoy Shopee’s daily Free Shipping No Minimum Spend vouchers, and grab additional free shipping vouchers exclusively on 9 September.

• Shopee Lagi Cepat Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery

Receive parcels faster this 9.9 Super Shopping Day. Enjoy Lagi Cepat Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery, with Same-Day Delivery available for checkouts completed before 12PM.

Shopee and Johan “Jojo” Ghazali Team Up

On 6 September, catch Shopee’s 9.9 Brand Ambassador, Johan ‘Jojo’ Ghazali, in action during his One Championship match against El Jamari on streaming live at 9AM on Shopee Live. The action doesn’t stop there; enjoy more voucher giveaways the following day on Shopee, and stand a chance to win a pair of boxing gloves signed by Jojo himself.

Want to take home Jojo’s signed gloves, shop on Shopee until 9 September and play Tap & Win at checkout to unlock a golden ticket. More purchases mean higher chances of winning, and three lucky winners will be revealed on 10 September and notified through their social media.

What Happening on Shopee Live

Look forward to daily excitement on Shopee Live, where 50% Off Vouchers with no minimum spend are dropped exclusively for livestream orders. On top of that, catch all the action with Shopee Live Gameshows happening daily at 12PM and 8PM for those endless Lagi Murah deals. Plus, don’t miss the chance to watch an exclusive interview with Jojo Ghazali airing on 8 September from 10PM to 10:30PM, only on Shopee Live.

Only on 9.9: Must-Grab Exclusive Deals

Keep an eye out for exclusive 9 September deals. Add favourites to cart now and get ready for RM9 Knockout Deals dropping on 9 September. Don’t miss additional voucher drops happening all day for extra savings, and the RM900 Knockout Vouchers will make big-ticket item purchases a knockout steal.

Celebrate Malaysia Day with Shopee Payung RM100

For only RM1, shoppers can purchase an exclusive voucher pack worth RM100 from 31 August to 9 September. Redeem the vouchers until 16 September from local favourite brands like Zus, Zoe Arissa, and Dessini.

Spin Showdown

Spin and win every day with Shopee. Five lucky winners will each bring home 999 Shopee Coins daily. The excitement builds on 9 September, where rewards get supersized with 9,999 Shopee Coins up for grabs.

