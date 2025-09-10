Shopee Rai Lokal Empowers Malaysian Mothers Through ‘Cerita Kita, Cara Kita’

KUALA LUMPUR, MAYLAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 September 2025 - In the lead-up to Malaysia Day, Shopee Rai Lokal shines a spotlight on everyday mothers who turned challenges into opportunities through the Shopee Affiliate Program. This year, the platform celebrates three inspiring women, Nur Afifah Binti Rosli, Nurulatikah Binti Rosli, and Zulfati Inani Binti Zaradi, stay-at-home mothers who have built meaningful careers as full-time affiliates. Their stories prove how digital platforms can empower Malaysians to earn, grow, and secure a brighter future for their families.

Finding Freedom in Choosing Her Own Path

After having her first child in 2020, Afifah felt her priorities shift, wanting to opt for more time to take care of her child at home. At the same time she dabbled in affiliate marketing by sharing links to useful parenting products she came across. What started small grew into a career in content creation, giving her flexibility, financial independence, and the confidence to chart her own path.

Afifah’s turning point came when she discovered Shopee’s Affiliate Program, offering her the tools to learn from scratch. “At first, I didn’t know where to begin, but Shopee gave me the guidance I needed to grow. I taught myself by watching other creators, so that with every video I created, my skills improve. In July alone, I brought in over RM80,000 in sales,” says Afifah. Over the past four years, she developed her content strategy, built trust with her audience, and earned recognition as Best Shopee Video Creator 2024 during Shopee’s Superstar Awards last year- a moment she describes as a dream come true. “My mom was so proud that her once-shy daughter could achieve something like this,” she said. Reflecting on her journey, Afifah shared, “Being a Shopee affiliate opened so many doors. I’ve joined multiple Shopee events, collaborated with big brands like BONIA, Braun Buffel and Dessini, growing in ways I never thought was possible. Most importantly, it gave me the freedom to earn a halal income, support my family, and create the life I’ve always wanted.” Today, Afifah supports her family while being able to grow and collaborate with brands she once admired from afar.

Building Communities One Livestream at a Time

What began as a way to support her husband and contribute to their household income, has now turned into a full-time livestreaming career with over 200,000 Shopee followers. Nurulatikah’s honest reviews and consistency helped her to create a trusted online community, proving that resilience can transform doubt into success.

Nurulatikah began by sharing links on Facebook but soon found her strength in livestreaming, where she builds genuine connections with her audience. Despite early doubts and criticism, she stayed resilient, “No matter how hard things got, I reminded myself who this was all for, my family. With consistency, I was able to build a trusted online community and managed to earn a living from home. Since mid-August, I’ve already closed more than 400 orders,” she remarked. Her journey with Shopee’s Affiliate Program also gave her the opportunity to inspire others, including family members, friends, and neighbors that have since joined the program. “People around me, including my family, began to take an interest in the program and what I do. I felt proud that my work was recognised, and I wanted to help them find the confidence to start,” she shared.

With Shopee’s support, Nurulatikah hopes to continue expanding the affiliate community with Shopee, empowering more Malaysians towards financial freedom. “Joining the affiliate program transformed my life in ways I never imagined, and I believe everyone deserves that chance. What makes me proud is not just my own growth, but seeing my community grow with me. Uplifting others alongside myself has been the most rewarding part of this journey,” she notes.

Finding Strength Through Community

For Zulfati, life as a stay-at-home mother felt isolating, especially after the birth of her second child. Watching her husband juggle multiple jobs, she longed for a way to ease his burden and contribute to her family’s future. That turning point came when she discovered Shopee’s Affiliate Program. What began as a search for extra income soon became a lifeline of support and connection. Through the program, Zulfati gained confidence, learned new skills, and found a network of fellow stay-at-home mothers who inspired her to keep going. “It gave me so much more than income. I can share ideas, exchange content tips, and enjoy genuine friendships with others who understand my journey,” said Zulfati.

With Shopee’s tools and resources, Zulfati built a steady routine, balancing family care in the mornings with hours of content creation each day. “After sending my kids to school in the morning and caring for my newborn, I spend six to seven hours each day shooting, editing, and posting 30 Shopee Videos,“ she shares. Her consistency paid off: she was able to buy a new car, fund her children’s education, and most recently brought home more than RM5,000 in the past month. Reflecting on her growth, Zulfati shares, ‘The Shopee Affiliate Program gave me confidence and skills I never imagined I would have, from communication to video editing. Without it, I might still feel stuck at home. Instead, I’ve built a better life for my family while being part of a warm, supportive community I truly belong to.”

Empowering Mothers, Empowering Malaysia

Through these stories, Shopee’s Affiliate Program shows how stay-at-home mothers can transform challenges into opportunities. By providing tools, guidance, and a supportive community, Shopee continues to empower women to achieve financial freedom, discover untapped potential, and create better lives for their families.

