$!Shopee Superstar Awards 2024: A Celebration of E-commerce Excellence in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2024 - Last week, the Shopee Superstar Awards 2024, hosted at The Agam Kuala Lumpur, celebrated the achievements of incredible Malaysian talents in supporting the country’s e-commerce growth. More than 500 attendees, including top Shopee affiliates and influential industry leaders, gathered to honour the ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit these award winners contribute to Malaysia’s digital marketplace. Malaysian celebrities and Shopee’s Brand Ambassadors Dato Seri Vida and Izzue Islam took to the stage for a feature performance of the Shopee 11.11 Big Sale dance.

This year, the Shopee Superstar Awards spotlighted 116 outstanding individuals across 20 categories, with several fan-favourite awards chosen through public voting, highlighting Malaysia’s top affiliates in the e-commerce community. The new and prestigious ‘Shopee Affiliate 5 Million Ringgit Club’ and ‘Shopee Affiliate 2 Million Ringgit Club’ awards recognised affiliates reaching RM5 million and RM2 million in sales milestones respectively for local businesses on Shopee. Other celebrated categories included ‘Rising Creator of the Year’ and ‘Creator of the Year’ across fashion, lifestyle, electronics, and beauty content.

“The Shopee Superstar Awards 2024 underscores the invaluable impact our Shopee Affiliates bring to local sellers and brands, driving a powerful wave of community-led growth in Malaysia’s online retail sector. This year, we proudly welcomed over 300,000 new affiliates to our ecosystem—an impressive threefold increase from last year. We are inspired by the dedication and entrepreneurial spirit our affiliates have demonstrated to earn these awards tonight,” said Nadia Anwar, Head of Government and Public Communications of Shopee Malaysia.

The awards night spotlighted Shopee’s top affiliates responsible for driving a substantial order growth for fashion (600%), beauty (300%), and lifestyle (250%) sellers this year alone. Shopee also celebrated over 500,000 Shopee Affiliates in their community who collectively generated over 90 million orders for local MSMEs, sellers, and brands on the platform in 2024. These awards reflect Shopee’s commitment to empowering all Malaysians to succeed in the digital economy while contributing to national economic growth.

“Being here at the Shopee Superstar Awards 2024 is an incredible moment for me, as Shopee has been such a big part of my growth as an entrepreneur. I’m honoured to share insights on content creation with the community, and to see so many inspiring sellers and affiliates who are driving Malaysia’s digital economy forward. Shopee has not only provided a platform to showcase my work but also empowered me to connect with a much wider audience and build my business,“ expressed Khairul Aming, entrepreneur, celebrity and Shopee Superstar Award winner.

Nurul Syuhana, a beauty product enthusiast turned successful entrepreneur, expressed her gratitude as one of the winners in the ‘Shopee Affiliate 2 Million Ringgit Club’ award. “I joined the Shopee Affiliate Program one year ago, and it has been pivotal in my journey ever since. As a beauty product enthusiast, I get to connect meaningfully with other like-minded audiences across Malaysia, sharing our passion for beauty products, while building a thriving online business.”

Celeste Phuah, honoured as a winner in the ‘Shopee Affiliate 5 Million Ringgit Club’ and recognised as the Most Loved Streamer in Electronics category appreciates the platform’s unique deals and promotions, designed to make shopping more enjoyable. She has found her niche by sharing these opportunities with other savvy shoppers. “I always keep it real when talking about a brand’s product. I share my honest thoughts on its quality, and that’s how I build trust with my followers. Before promoting any sponsored products, I make sure to try them out myself. This way, I can be sure they’re beneficial for the audience and reasonably priced,” she explains. With live streaming, Celeste can now guide her audience to the best deals in real-time, allowing them to tune in and shop effortlessly. Other winners in the ‘Shopee Affiliate 5 Million Ringgit Club’ include Yap You Cheng (mamac9ama) and Sara (nmsrh).

The awards also celebrated Malaysia’s Most Loved Streamers, recognising those who garnered the highest votes for their engaging and authentic content. Leading the fashion category, Rita Zafran (ritazafran) charmed audiences with her distinctive style and creativity. In lifestyle, Yap You Cheng (mamac9ama) and Weshare Group (weshare.malaysia) captivated viewers by building meaningful connections. For electronics, Celeste Phuah (princezleste) and Boo Xin Yi (boolove_official) impressed fans with their expertise and engaging product insights, while in beauty, Bell Hee Pek Wan (mamabell1987) was honoured for her passion and knowledge. Each of these streamers has won the hearts of fans, securing their place as Malaysia’s most beloved personalities on Shopee Live.

“Shopee is committed to supporting aspiring KOLs and local talents in building a strong network of affiliates who grow and achieve success together. By leveraging multiple channels such as Shopee Live, Shopee Video, and online posts, affiliates are empowered to maximise their impact and reach. With the added incentive of earning 15% of their friends’ commissions through referrals, they have a clear path to expand their income potential. These awards underscore Shopee’s dedication to inclusivity and community empowerment, enabling individuals from diverse backgrounds to excel in the digital economy and contribute to Malaysia’s economic growth,” Nadia added.

The Shopee Superstar Awards also recognised acclaimed personalities Ryan Bakery, Khairul Aming, Shiha Zikir, Misha Omar, and Bella Astillah as the six Shopee Live Audience Favourite winners. Khairul Aming shared exclusive insights into digital content creation, and performances by Luqman Podolski and Iman Troye capped off the evening, making it a memorable event filled with learning and entertainment.

Shopee also premiered the second instalment of its annual ‘Shopee Rai Lokal: Breaking Barriers Online’ documentary series, featuring inspiring stories from four of Malaysia’s most beloved Shopee Affiliates: Iman Kamil, Rita Zafran, Nurul Syuhana, and Iman Abdul Rahim. Learn more about these influential local voices and the person behind the screen here: https://bit.ly/shopeerailokal

This November, join Shopee’s 11.11 Big Sale from now till 13 November for Free Shipping, 90% Off Lowest Price Guaranteed, and take home RM11 million worth of Shopee Live vouchers everyday: https://shopee.com.my/m/11-11

