SIBUR unveils updated sustainability strategy through 2030

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 June 2025 - SIBUR, Russia’s largest producer of polymers and rubbers, has successfully concluded its five-year sustainability strategy and presented new targets for the next five-year period, 2025–2029.

By 2030, the company aims to recycle at least 600,000 tonnes of plastic waste through its own and partner initiatives, including through the expansion of contract manufacturing for processing various types of plastics. In 2024, SIBUR recycled 111,000 tonnes of polymer waste, surpassing its target of 100,000 tonnes per year.

Over the next five years, SIBUR plans to increase its annual output of sustainable products – those made with lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions or that incorporate recycled or bio-based feedstock – to 400,000 tonnes. For comparison, the company produced 287,000 tonnes of such products in 2024.

“Polymers are becoming an essential element in the global energy transition and green economy; their role in reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency is only growing,“ said Nadezhda Galaktionova, Head of Sustainability and Climate Solutions at SIBUR. “That’s why we were the first company in Russia to make increasing revenue from sustainable product sales a specific financial target in our ESG strategy.”

Another ambitious goal set by SIBUR for 2025–2029 is the development, implementation and scaling of chemical recycling technologies for mixed plastics (thermolysis). This innovative approach aims to significantly improve plastic waste management in Russia.

In the next five years, SIBUR intends to achieve carbon neutrality at two more facilities through improved energy efficiency, purchases of green electricity, and the allocation of carbon units. Under the previous strategy, the company’s SIBUR-PETF plant in the Tver region became Russia’s first carbon-neutral production site.

By 2030, SIBUR also plans to reduce its GHG emissions per tonne of product by 10% compared with 2024 levels and to support at least two nature-based climate projects. Under the previous strategy, the company verified over 3 million carbon units from climate projects at its facilities and planted more than 5 million trees.

The new strategy also targets a 10% reduction in water consumption for operational needs. By 2030, SIBUR aims to increase the percentage of women in engineering and production roles at the company to at least 30% and to provide additional support for working mothers.

Hashtag: #SIBUR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.