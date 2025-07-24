SIBUR Uses Proprietary Technology to Produce High-Performance Plastic

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 July 2025 - SIBUR, Russia’s largest polymer producer, has begun manufacturing a high-performance plastic, polyphthalamide (PPA), based on its proprietary technology. This material features a unique combination of strength, stability, and resistance to aggressive environments.

Thanks to these properties, PPA is widely used in the production of packaging films for food and pharmaceutical products, as well as in the manufacturing of automotive engine compartment parts and electrical equipment components. PPA can also be used in pumps, compressors, and industrial fittings, where high strength and chemical resistance are required.

SIBUR is also developing other types of high-performance plastics, including polyetherketoneketone (PEKK), polyarylsulphones (PSU, PPSU, PESU), and polyphenylene sulphide (PPS). The company’s scientific advancements create opportunities to scale up proprietary technologies and establish production of these materials in Russia.

High-performance plastics – which retain their properties at elevated temperatures and in aggressive environments – sit at the top of the polymer materials pyramid. At the base of this pyramid are commodity polymers, the most common being polyethylene and polypropylene, while the middle tier is occupied by engineering plastics such as polycarbonate and polyamide.

Products made from high-performance plastics are 40%–50% lighter than aluminium and titanium parts while offering high strength, heat resistance, and mechanical durability. Replacing metals with polymers typically leads to fuel savings, reduced carbon emissions, and increased payload capacity.

These materials also feature high chemical resistance, excellent impact strength, flame and smoke resistance, and non-toxicity, critical attributes for the aerospace and shipbuilding industries. Their excellent biocompatibility and radiolucency also make them highly sought after in the medical field, including for the production of advanced implants and prosthetics.

The development of innovative synthetic materials, along with the design of proprietary catalysts and specialised components to control polymer properties, is a key element of SIBUR’s scientific and technological development strategy.

