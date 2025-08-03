Gaza aid crisis deepens as food fails to reach starving civilians

GAZA: The trickle of food aid entering Gaza after nearly 22 months of war is being seized by desperate Palestinians, looted by gangs, or diverted in chaotic circumstances, leaving the most vulnerable without help, according to UN agencies and aid groups. Despite international outcry over malnourished children, deliveries remain insufficient, with daily scenes of crowds rushing towards convoys or airdrops.

On Thursday in Al-Zawayda, emaciated Palestinians scrambled for parachuted aid, fighting over packages in clouds of dust. “Hunger has driven people to turn on each other. People are fighting with knives,“ said Amir Zaqot, an aid seeker. World Food Programme drivers attempt to distribute supplies safely, but chaos persists. “A truck wheel almost crushed my head,“ recounted one man in northern Gaza.

In Rafah, Mohammad Abu Taha described a deadly stampede at a distribution site. “Thousands were waiting for food when gunshots rang out. People ran, pushing and shoving. The scene was tragic—blood everywhere, wounded, dead.” The UN reports nearly 1,400 Palestinians killed while awaiting aid since May, mostly by Israeli forces, which denies targeting civilians, claiming only “warning shots” are fired.

Aid groups condemn Israeli restrictions, including delayed permits, dangerous routes, and sudden convoy disruptions. “The army changed loading plans unexpectedly, forcing an early departure without security,“ said a UN official. In Kerem Shalom, NGOs must use a perilous route prone to looting.

Gangs exploit the crisis, reselling stolen aid at exorbitant prices. “It’s a Darwinian experiment—starving people competing for flour,“ said Muhammad Shehada of the European Council on Foreign Relations. Jean Guy Vataux of Doctors Without Borders added, “Corrupt gangs send kids to risk their lives. It’s a new profession.” A 25kg bag of flour now costs over $400 in Gaza markets.

Israel accuses Hamas of looting UN aid, justifying past blockades. However, military officials admit no proof of systematic theft exists. With Hamas weakened, decentralised cells remain, but power vacuums fuel lawlessness. “The real theft is by criminal gangs under Israeli watch,“ said a UN humanitarian chief. Armed groups like the Popular Forces, allegedly backed by Israel, are accused of plundering aid.

“The Israeli army’s tacit approval enables this,“ said an anonymous aid worker. Oxfam’s Bushra Khalidi stressed, “Calls to protect aid convoys have been ignored.” As famine looms, Gaza’s civilians pay the price. - AFP