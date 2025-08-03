Malaysian chefs abroad promote national cuisine with pride

KUALA LUMPUR: Renowned Malaysian chefs Norman Musa and Jasmine Kho, despite living abroad for years, remain steadfast ambassadors of their homeland through culinary excellence.

Their efforts highlight Malaysia’s diverse food culture while strengthening national pride overseas.

Norman Musa, an award-winning chef from Penang, has spent decades promoting Malaysian cuisine in the UK and Europe.

Through cooking classes, pop-up events, and cookbooks, he introduces traditional flavours to international audiences.

“Food connects people beyond borders,“ Norman said. “Sharing Malaysian dishes allows me to engage with diverse communities, reinforcing how fortunate I am to represent a nation rich in culture.”

Recently, he completed a six-week chef residency at London’s The King & Co, receiving overwhelming responses.

His Dutch-language cookbook further expanded his reach in the Netherlands.

Appointed Kuala Lumpur Food Ambassador in 2015, Norman continues organising culinary tours, including an upcoming 2026 Malaysia trip.

“I’ll always be Malaysia’s flag-bearer,“ he affirmed.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Kho, founder of Beijing’s Laksa Queen, dedicates herself to preserving Sarawak Laksa’s heritage.

Her restaurant’s kopitiam-themed décor and family-inspired mural reflect deep cultural roots.

“Laksa embodies harmony—36 spices from ancient trade routes united in one bowl,“ Kho explained. “It symbolises cross-cultural peace, much like Malaysia’s diversity.”

Despite initial challenges educating Chinese diners, her decade-long perseverance built a loyal following.

Social media storytelling further bridges cultural gaps.

As National Month unfolds, both chefs express unwavering patriotism.

Norman recalls his mother’s advice: “Never forget your roots.”

Kho adds, “Living abroad only deepens my Malaysian pride.” – Bernama