Elvis Priestly Clement ends World Aquatics run in 10m platform semis

NATIONAL diver Elvis Priestly Clement wrapped up his 2025 World Aquatics Championships campaign with a 16th-place finish in the men’s 10-metre platform semi-finals today.

The Sarawakian scored 399.80 points across six dives at the OCBC Aquatic Centre but missed the cut for the finals, reserved for the top 12 divers.

Elvis, 18, had earlier secured his semi-final spot by placing 10th in the preliminary round with 432.90 points.

Making his world championship debut, he also competed in the mixed 3m & 10m team, mixed 10m synchronised, and men’s 10m synchronised events.

Meanwhile, national swimmer Tan Khai Xin exited early in the men’s 400m medley, ranking 29th overall with a time of 4 minutes 30.90 seconds, well off his national record of 4:23.24.

The 2025 World Aquatics Championships concluded today after 24 days of events spanning diving, swimming, and water polo. – Bernama