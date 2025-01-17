HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2025 - The Transport Department of the HKSAR Government recently announced an increase in the daily processing capacity for “Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles”, raising the limit from 400 to 500 applications per working day, reflecting a growing demand in the market. Automotive Platforms and Application Systems (APAS) R&D Centre has been actively working with professional institutions, industry stakeholders, and technical organisations in Mainland to enhance cooperation regarding the “Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles” initiative. APAS is also exploring the standardisation of electric vehicles (EV) adapters for use in Mainland, aiming to establish a series of safety guidelines for manufacturers and users to ensure that the charging adapters on the market in the market meet safety requirements.

Urgent Demand for EV Charging Adapters

As electric vehicles become more prevalent in Hong Kong, one of the main concerns for car owners driving their EVs to the Mainland is the compatibility of charging equipment. Since most electric vehicles in Hong Kong use Combined Charging System 2 (CCS2), while Mainland uses the GB/T Charging Standard. This results in differences in charging interfaces and communication systems, necessitating the use of additional charging adapters when charging abroad. Suitable charging adaptors are scarce, as there is only a limited number of suppliers offering fast-charging adapters, with prices ranging from several thousand to tens of thousands of Hong Kong dollars. However, the specifications of charging adapters in Mainland vary, and even with a fast-charging adapter, it may not provide the proper charging power for the vehicle.

Safety Hazards of Uncertified EV Charging Adapters

APAS has repeatedly alerted car owners about the safety risks associated with uncertified charging facilities. The high DC power, voltage, and current involved in fast-charging electric vehicles present significant hazards. Using non-compliant adapters may cause malfunctions or fire risks. In response to these issues, APAS has been dedicated to research and development in the fields of intelligent connected vehicles and new energy vehicles. Through collaboration and communication with professional organisations, industry stakeholders, and technical institutions, APAS aims to provide higher-quality service and support to car owners in both Mainland and Hong Kong.

Mr Yonghai DU, Chief Executive Officer of APAS, remarked, “In recent years, significant improvements in infrastructure have made cross-border travel for ‘Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles’ more convenient. The HKSAR Government’s recent decision to increase the daily processing capacity of applications to 500 demonstrates the growing demand. As the number of electric vehicles continues to rise, drivers need to understand and adapt to the traffic regulations and charging interface standards of both Hong Kong and the Mainland. To address this, APAS has developed specialised charging adapters to ensure a seamless charging experience for drivers. We look forward to using this initiative to promote innovative technology and sustainable development, contributing to Hong Kong’s efforts in building a smart city.”

Industry Experts’ Insights

As the Lunar New Year approaches, many Hong Kong residents may plan to drive to Mainland to celebrate the festive season. In response, APAS’ experts are providing a comprehensive analysis of the latest “Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles” policy and important guidelines. Additionally, industry specialists from the automotive and insurance sectors have been invited to share their professional insights.

Mr Paul LAW, MH, Chairman of Olympic (Motor) Group, noted, “With the growing presence of electric vehicles in the market, the variety of charging connectors and adapter options has significantly expanded. We are delighted to see APAS taking the lead as an industry pioneer, focusing on the development of EV charging adapters. I look forward to seeing more groundbreaking research from APAS in the future, contributing to the advancement of the industry and enhancing the consumer experience.”

Moreover, Mr Harley KWAN, President of Hong Kong Insurance Intermediaries Association shared that there are significant differences between the automotive insurance systems in Mainland and Hong Kong. In Hong Kong, car insurance typically focuses on third-party liability coverage, with a wide range of insurance products available, allowing consumers to choose based on their individual needs. In contrast, the insurance system in Mainland is more standardised, with a greater emphasis on comprehensiveness, and differing regulations regarding coverage amounts and claims procedures. He stated, “ With the increasing prevalence of electric vehicles and autonomous driving technologies, the insurance industry must adapt to new challenges. We are committed to working closely with relevant organisations to ensure that electric vehicle owners receive comprehensive coverage, supporting the healthy growth of the market.” As such, Hong Kong residents should prepare ahead of time before driving to Mainland, familiarising themselves with the differences in insurance policies between the two places to ensure they are fully protected while also safeguarding others.

Future Regulations for Charging Adapters

In response to the regulations surrounding charging adapters, APAS plans to establish a set of guidelines aimed at enhancing the safety and convenience of charging systems, ensuring that vehicle owners enjoy the best possible experience. APAS is committed to more standardised management of charging adapters in the future to safeguard the safety of car owners. The goal is to further improve the driving experience and enable more private car owners to enjoy convenient and safe cross-border travel services.

Download High-Resolution Photos HERE

Photo 1:

In his welcome speech, Mr Yonghai DU, Chief Executive Officer of APAS, highlighted that with the continuous increase in the number of electric vehicles, it is important for owners to understand the differences in traffic regulations and charging interface standards between the Mainland and Hong Kong. To address this, APAS has developed a specialised charging adapter to ensure that vehicle owners can seamlessly use charging facilities. APAS looks forward to promoting innovative technology and sustainable development through this event and contributing to the development of a smart city in Hong Kong.

Photo 2:

Mr Ralph Xu, Head of Green Transportation of APAS discusses the regulations and requirements for electric vehicle charging adapters and demonstrates the electric vehicle charging adapter equipment.

Photo 3:

Mr Paul LAW, MH, Chairman of Olympic (Motor) Group and Mr Harley KWAN, President of the Hong Kong Insurance Intermediaries Association, shares insights on the impact of “Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles”. They discussed the claims procedures for Hong Kong vehicle owners involved in accidents in the Mainland and offered valuable suggestions for future collaboration between the industry and APAS.

Photo 4:

(From Left) Mr Harley KWAN, President of the Hong Kong Insurance Intermediaries Association, Mr Yonghai DU, Chief Executive Officer of APAS and Mr Paul LAW, MH, Chairman of Olympic (Motor) Group shared the latest policy and the insurance about the “Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles”.

Photo 5:

(From Left) Mr Harley KWAN, President of the Hong Kong Insurance Intermediaries Association, Mr Yonghai DU, Chief Executive Officer of APAS, Mr Paul LAW, MH, Chairman of Olympic (Motor) Group and Mr Ralph Xu, Head of Green Transportation of APAS.

About APAS Electric Vehicle Charging Adapters Specifications: