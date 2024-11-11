SonicWall Unveils TZ80: Empowers Service Providers to Deliver Comprehensive Security, Remote Access and Networking Solutions for Branch Offices and SOHO

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 November 2024 - SonicWall announced today the launch of the TZ80, a groundbreaking security solution designed specifically for branch offices and small office/home office (SOHO) environments. With its comprehensive, cost-effective package of networking, access, and security solutions, the TZ80 is a subscription-based device designed for service providers and value-added resellers (VARs) – and is set to revolutionize the way they deliver cybersecurity.

The SonicWall TZ80 combines performance and price and provides industry leading networking and security capabilities, with advanced threat protection at a low total cost of ownership (TCO), making TZ80 ideal for branch offices with remote workers, SOHO, IoT, and businesses with small form-factor requirements. This best-in-class firewall platform features built-in integration with cloud-native zero trust network access (ZTNA) and VPN as a service (VPNaaS) for hybrid environments and is backed by world-class technical support, available firewall management and network monitoring, and an industry-first cyber threat warranty.

“The TZ80 is more than a firewall; it embodies the future of cybersecurity for managed service providers and their customers,“ said SonicWall President and CEO Bob VanKirk. “With this launch, we’re transforming network security by integrating on-premise, hybrid, and cloud technologies into a cohesive solution. Our unified approach enhances security and performance while protecting customer data with modern cloud management and backed by expert services to keep our partners secure in today’s evolving threat landscape.”

MSPs can complement their existing firewall monitoring and network operations center (NOC) to enhance their services with SonicWall’s managed security services, who work behind the scenes as a force multiplier for SonicWall partners. The Managed Protection Services Suite (MPSS) bundle provides management for TZ80 devices, with remote implementation, firmware and vulnerability management, and system health monitoring to help MSPs ensure that their customers employ best practices and stay up-to-date for the highest level of protection in today’s threat landscape.

“We’ve been looking for a solution like the TZ80, and it’s exciting to see SonicWall deliver precisely what we need,“ said President/CEO and SonicWall partner Brian A. Reed of Firewalls.com. “This opens up significant opportunities in the SOHO market for us, and the bundled cloud native VPN adds tremendous value, while the pay-as-you-go model makes it even more accessible. Additionally, the MPSS bundle enhances our offering and helps us stay focused on the core of our business, ensuring our clients stay secure.”

“As cybersecurity investment continues to expand across Asia Pacific, the TZ80 is a timely solution designed for the unique needs of SOHO and branch offices,“ said Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President of Regional Sales, Asia Pacific Japan at SonicWall. “By integrating an industry-first cyber threat warranty, the TZ80 gives service providers a robust, adaptable platform to stay ahead in today’s evolving cyber threat landscape. This isn’t just a firewall - it’s a complete security solution that empowers our partners to deliver best-in-class protection.”

To further enhance the value proposition, SonicWall will offer industry-first cybersecurity warranties for TZ80 and other SonicWall front-line defense products certified by Cysurance. These warranties will help supplement insurance coverage by providing cash for covering deductibles or other out of pocket expenses before insurance kicks in.

SonicWall will offer warranties for TZ80 and other certified products as follows:

· $100K for a qualifying firewall

· $200K for a qualifying managed firewall

Additionally, SonicWall is excited to introduce its latest and new “3 & Free” promotion. This promotion includes cloud native VPN licenses along with a free next-gen firewall. When purchasing a 3-year Advanced Protection Services Suite (APSS) or Essential Protection Services Suite (EPSS) customers get more than just free firewalls - they also gain comprehensive protection from latest cyber threats.

SonicWall remains dedicated to equipping its partners with the tools they need to deliver security outcomes in a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. The TZ80 represent a significant leap forward in delivering scalable, and integrated security solutions via our MSPs for branch offices and SOHO environments.

To learn more about SonicWall’s TZ80, the full offering, new warranties and promotions please visit https://www.sonicwall.com/products/firewalls/soho.