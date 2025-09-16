Lee Chong Wei shares 2006 Malaysia Open unity memory

MALAYSIA’s badminton icon Lee Chong Wei has shared a deeply moving memory from his illustrious career, highlighting a moment that transcended sports to embody the true spirit of national unity.

In a heartfelt Malaysia Day tribute posted on Facebook, the retired shuttler recounted his most emotionally significant match—the 2006 Malaysia Open final against Chinese superstar Lin Dan in Kuching, Sarawak.

The legendary encounter has remained vivid in Chong Wei’s memory, not solely for the athletic achievement, but for the profound demonstration of Malaysian solidarity that unfolded in the stadium.

“My opponent was Lin Dan, and the competition was intense. However, my strength didn’t come from my equipment or technical abilities,“ Chong Wei wrote in his social media reflection.

“The power came from hearing Malays, Chinese, Indians, Kadazan, Dusun, Iban, Bidayuh, Orang Ulu, Melanau and many others united in chanting ‘Malaysia Boleh!’ Their collective voice gave me the conviction to stage a comeback despite trailing 13-20 in the decisive set.”

The dramatic turnaround became one of Malaysian badminton’s most celebrated moments, as Chong Wei secured nine consecutive points to claim victory 22-20, igniting nationwide celebrations.

Media reports from that evening described how spectators had begun departing the venue, believing Lin Dan’s commanding lead was insurmountable, only to witness one of the sport’s greatest reversals.

For Chong Wei, the athletic triumph paled in comparison to the unity he witnessed that evening.

“People from different ethnicities, states, and cultural backgrounds were present. Yet in that instant, distinctions disappeared. Everyone shared a single identity: Malaysian. That represented the true triumph of the night—proof that Malaysians can stand united,“ he reflected.

Using Malaysia Day as an opportunity to address the nation, Chong Wei expressed his hope that Malaysians would preserve the spirit of togetherness he experienced in Kuching.

“Don’t allow political differences to create divisions among us. Don’t permit personal interests to destroy the unity our ancestors worked to establish,“ he urged.

The badminton champion concluded his message with warm wishes extending across the country: “To every Malaysian, from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah and Sarawak, I extend my sincere Selamat Hari Malaysia greetings.”