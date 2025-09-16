Japanese political party to install AI as leader after election losses

TOKYO: An emerging Japanese political party has announced plans to install an artificial intelligence system as its new leader following the resignation of its founder.

The Path to Rebirth party revealed this unconventional decision after its maverick founder Shinji Ishimaru quit following a disastrous performance in recent elections.

This unique political group launched in January by former western Japan city mayor Shinji Ishimaru operates without a formal policy platform.

Party members maintain complete freedom to set their individual political agendas according to the party’s unusual structure.

Ishimaru achieved unexpected success by finishing second in the 2024 Tokyo gubernatorial election through an effective online campaign strategy.

The founder resigned after the party failed to secure any seats in this year’s upper house elections despite his previous electoral achievement.

Koki Okumura announced the AI leadership plan during a news conference while describing himself as an assistant to the new artificial intelligence leader.

The 25-year-old Kyoto University doctoral student in AI research will nominally serve as the party’s human representative leader.

Specific implementation details about the AI system remain undecided including the timing and technical execution of this innovative leadership approach.

Okumura clarified that the AI will not dictate political activities but will focus on resource distribution decisions among party members.

The doctoral student recently won an internal party contest to succeed founder Ishimaru before proposing the AI leadership model.

Despite generating significant media attention, the Path to Rebirth party has consistently struggled to win actual political seats.

All forty-two party candidates suffered defeat in the June Tokyo assembly election following their unsuccessful campaign efforts.

Every one of their ten candidates who contested the July upper house election also failed to secure parliamentary representation. – AFP