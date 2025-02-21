•Produced by the Group’s wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, Studio Take, the Korean adaptation of the Taiwanese hit YOU ARE THE APPLE OF MY EYE, premieres today, topping advance ticket reservation sales for Korean films

•Following Studio Take’s A MAN OF REASON (2023), which premiered globally at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival, the addition of YOU ARE THE APPLE OF MY EYE to its portfolio underscores Studio Take’s capability in delivering top quality content

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 February 2025 - Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (the “Group”), one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups founded in 2011 by global media & technology investor Charles Spackman, wishes to announce that the Group’s Korean film adaptation of the Taiwanese hit YOU ARE THE APPLE OF MY EYE, produced by the Group’s wholly‐owned indirect subsidiary, Studio Take Co., Ltd. (”Studio Take”), premieres today at the Korean theatres, ranking #1 in advance ticket reservation sales for Korean films.

According to the Korean Film Council, Studio Take’s film remake of YOU ARE THE APPLE OF MY EYE recorded 8.8% of the advance ticket reservation market with an estimated total of KRW 250 million (USD 174,260[1]) in advance sales.[2]

The coming of age romance film relates the story of a group of friends who attend the same high school, having a crush on the same girl.

Spackman Equities Group Inc. (TSXV: SQG), which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, is one of the major investors of the film.

The 2011 original work of YOU ARE THE APPLE OF MY EYE became a breakout hit in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore for Taiwanese novelist and filmmaker, Giddens Ko, and Taiwanese actor, Kai Ko. The Taiwanese film enjoyed huge box office success even in Korea with an average review score of 9.14 on Naver Movie. Subsequently, a Japanese film remake of the same name directed by Yasuo Hasegawa, was released in 2018.

The Korean remake of YOU ARE THE APPLE OF MY EYE is produced by Studio Take’s Song Dae-chan, whose track record comprises A MAN OF REASON (2023), which premiered globally at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival, BROKER (2022), which was selected to compete for the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, musical film THE BOX, which opened #1 at the Korean box office on the first day of its wide release, and art film STONE SKIPPING (2020), which was screened at the 23rd Busan International Film Festival. The Korean romantic film marks the directorial debut of Cho Young-myoung and stars Jung Jin-young, who is a former leader of boy group B1A4 and known for his acting in K-dramas POLICE UNIVERSITY (2021) and LOVE IN THE MOONLIGHT (2016), and Dahyun, who is a member of girl group TWICE, one of the most successful K-pop groups of all time, and a global ambassador for the brand Michael Kors.

Son Jeong-Hyuk of MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group’s associated company, Spackman Media Group Limited, also stars in the film. Previously, he also starred in the Disney+ music K-drama, SOUNDTRACK #2 (2023).

The Group believes that Studio Take’s steady flow of film projects, which has been consistently invited to various top local and international film festivals, underscores Studio Take’s capability in delivering top quality content to contribute positively to the Group’s film production performance.

[1] 1KRW: 0.0007USD

[2] Korean Film Council, https://www.kobis.or.kr/kobis/business/stat/boxs/findRealTicketList.do, 21 February 2025