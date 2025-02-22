PETALING JAYA: Efforts by the authorities to catch the currently viral crocodile which was spotted along the bank of Sungai Klang near the Midvalley Megamall has intensified.

At present, the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) is trying to use duck meat to lure the approximately three-metre reptile into its trap.

Federal Territories Perhilitan director Ishak Muhammad told New Straits Times that the operation to capture and relocate the reptile has entered its third day.

“We previously used chicken meat, but it was unsuccessful, so we decided to switch to duck meat instead,“ he was quoted as saying.

It is learnt that drone surveillance by Perhilitan captured new images of the crocodile in the river near the shopping mall.

According to Ishak, images of the crocodile were recorded by the drone approximately 200 metres downstream from where it was last spotted.

The sighting of the crocodile went viral several days ago, prompting a crowd to the bridge between Mid Valley and KL Eco City.

This prompted a team of Civil Defence officers to be deployed to monitor the reptile’s presence in the river, especially in that vicinity with Perhilitan setting up a trap in an attempt to snag the crocodile.