UALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire – 12 March 2025 - Women are making remarkable strides in Malaysia’s logistics industry, and SPX Express (SPX) is leading the way in fostering an inclusive workplace where talent and dedication define success. From managing last-mile hubs to ensuring workplace safety and even driving lorries, SPX is committed to providing equal opportunities for women to excel in logistics.

Nur Hidayah Tapri: Driving Leadership in Last-Mile Operations

For Nur Hidayah Tapri, 42, stepping into the logistics industry at 27 years old was more than just a career move, it was a challenge to prove that leadership comes from expertise and experience. As Last Mile Area Manager in the Terengganu region, she quickly learned that earning trust required mastering every aspect of the job, from route planning and fleet management to warehouse operations and customer service.

“In my early years, I made it a point to learn everything, even areas beyond my role, so that I could lead with confidence and make informed decisions,“ she shares. This dedication to continuous learning has allowed her to implement more efficient workflows, improve on-time delivery rates, and enhance customer satisfaction. Today, she oversees five last-mile hubs across Terengganu, ensuring seamless delivery operations while mentoring and developing female leaders within SPX.

“At SPX, I’ve grown into a leadership role with the right training and support, and now I’m committed to helping others do the same,” she shares. With a strong team of hub leads under her guidance, she actively supports and mentors her colleagues, fostering an environment where all members can develop their skills and advance with confidence.

Norasmawani Mohd Napiah: Pioneering Workplace Safety

As Senior Associate for Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) at East Coast region, Norasmawani Binti Mohd Napiah, 33, is on a mission to ensure SPX operates at the highest safety standards.

She is responsible for implementing safety protocols across 34 premises in the East Coast region, ensuring that workplace hazards are minimised and each site adheres to the highest level of safety compliance.

Norasmawani also plays a key role in training employees on workplace safety, accident prevention, and emergency response protocols. Through regular site audits and risk assessments, she identifies potential hazards before they become issues, ensuring a safer work environment for all SPX employees.

Despite lingering misconceptions about women in safety roles, she is determined to challenge stereotypes. “Women are often seen as being too emotional in decision-making, but we have proven time and again that we are just as strong, decisive, and effective as our male counterparts,“ she says. She is particularly proud of the growing number of women in key roles at SPX, stating, “At SPX, gender is not a barrier to leadership—what matters is skill, dedication, and expertise.”

Nor Ariesa Ramli: Redefining Frontline Logistics

Nor Ariesa Ramli, 43, is making her mark on the frontlines of logistics as a skilled lorry driver, challenging industry norms with 13 years of experience behind the wheel. As the only female driver in her team, she has proven that women can thrive in roles traditionally dominated by men, delivering excellence with precision and professionalism.

“Some customers are surprised when they see me behind the wheel,“ she says with a smile. “They don’t expect a woman to be handling deliveries, but I take it as a compliment because it means I’m showing them that women belong in this field too.”

At SPX Bukit Raja, Ariesa has found a structured and supportive workplace. Even as a driver employed by a partner agency, she takes pride in working with a company like SPX that sets high standards for its driver partners. “The requirements to work here are strict, so being here means I’ve earned my place,“ she says. She passionately encourages more women to explore careers in logistics, emphasizing that the industry offers rewarding opportunities for those ready to step forward. “There’s a place for you here—believe in yourself, be confident, and stay open to learning,“ she assures.

SPX’s Commitment to an Inclusive Workforce Across Its Ecosystem

As more women like Hidayah, Norasmawani, and Ariesa step on to chart their own paths in logistics, SPX remains committed to fostering a workplace where talent and dedication drive success. Cheah Lee Sun, Head of SPX Express, highlights that the company’s efforts to hire, retain, and promote women are not just about representation, they are about building a stronger, more dynamic workforce.

“At SPX, we believe in empowering individuals at every level of logistics, from operations to compliance and frontline delivery. We are actively ensuring that opportunities are open to everyone through structured training, career progression, and a supportive work environment,“ she shares.

Since 2021, SPX has seen a steady rise in female participation across the industry, with the proportion of women couriers more than doubling from last year to 29%, while female sorters have increased by 10% over the same period. More women are also stepping into leadership roles, such as hub leads, shift supervisors, and area managers. The company champions internal promotions, ensuring that all employees, regardless of their background, have equal opportunities for career growth through structured training programs and mentorship initiatives.

Cheah Lee Sun affirms that SPX’s commitment to diversity is about creating meaningful impact. “Our workforce is built on skill, dedication, and teamwork. Women at SPX are thriving in leadership, technical, and operational roles, working alongside their peers to drive innovation in logistics,“ she says. By fostering an environment where everyone can excel, SPX continues to set new benchmarks for inclusivity, ensuring that the best talent continues to shape the future of logistics.

