PM Anwar warns against attempts to divide nation

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today issued a stern warning to all parties against attempting to sow division in the country.

He said strict action will be taken against anyone who incites hatred, whether through racial, religious or socio-economic discrimination.

“Rest assured, we will take the strongest possible action to put an end to any elements that could bring disaster and misfortune to our nation.

“Let us exercise good judgment and distinguish between right and wrong, good and evil, truth and falsehood. Especially now, in Malaysia, we must focus on these matters and ensure that our country is not tainted by racial and religious extremism,” he said.

Anwar said this at a breaking of fast event with the Prime Minister with corporate entities and government-linked companies today.

Earlier, Anwar urged all Malaysians to act as agents of unity and support the MADANI Government’s efforts to unite people of all backgrounds, religions and ethnicities.

According to Senior Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Daily briefing shared on Facebook today, such measures are crucial to preserving Malaysia’s racial harmony and social cohesion.