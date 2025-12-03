Seven caught using Ramadan bazaar stall as drug den

GEORGE TOWN: Police arrested seven men, suspected of using Ramadan bazaar stalls as their drug den, during two raids in Bayan Baru, yesterday.

Barat Daya police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said that the 8 pm raid led to the arrest of six men, aged 20 to 33, working at the bazaar. Police found five packets of ketamine, totalling 2.85 grams, and two ketamine-laced cigarettes.

“We then conducted another raid at a nearby stall and arrested a 30-year-old man. During the search of the suspect, we found a red and silver foil package, containing two Erimin 5 pills, weighing 0.60 grams,” he said, adding that the estimated value of the seized drugs from the seven suspects is RM610.

Sazalee said all suspects tested positive for drugs, with six individuals having prior criminal and drug-related records, each having between one and six offences. All were remanded for investigation under Section 12(2) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Sazalee said a female factory worker was arrested for allegedly stealing gold scrap from an electronics factory in Bayan Lepas, last Saturday.

The 47-year-old woman was detained in Kampung Matahari Jatuh, Telok Kumbar, after selling the stolen gold to a trader, without any transaction records.

Police raided a gold shop in Bayan Lepas at 2.18 pm yesterday, apprehending a 66-year-old shop owner suspected of buying stolen gold. During a shop search, officers seized 4.42 grams of gold scrap.

Investigations revealed that the woman confessed to stealing gold and selling it to the trader for RM1,700. The shop owner also admitted to buying the gold without proper documentation. Both have been remanded and are being investigated under Section 381 of the Penal Code.