STAYC Releases Digital Single “...ㅣ (Dot Dot Dot)”

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 October 2024 - STAYC, the dynamic K-pop girl group (Sumin, Sieun, ISA, Seeun, Yoon, J), has returned with the release of their new digital single, “...ㅣ (Dot Dot Dot)”, on October 30th.

STAYC, known for exploring fresh styles and concepts with each release, takes on the role of bold crush confessors this fall. Their latest single delves into the growth and vulnerability of young love, telling a relatable story of a ‘failed crush’ that resonates deeply with fans in their teens and twenties. As part of their promotion STAYC launched an AI chatbot ‘Dot Dot Dot Bot’, sparking excitement among fans. The playful, pink-themed bot invites fans to engage in a whimsical “crush consultation”, with the message “Answer me, Dot Dot Dot Bot” displayed on screen. Fans can share their crush-related dilemmas and receive responses from the chatbot, complete with a personalised “success rate” in percentages, adding a fun touch to the experience.

“...ㅣ (Dot Dot Dot)” marks STAYC’s first release since their full-length album Metamorphic in July, which featured bold hit “Cheeky Icy Thang”. With this single STAYC introduces a distinct, autumn-inspired aesthetic that adds depth to their musical repertoire, infusing their growing catalog with a unique, enchanting vibe.

The single title, “...l (Dot Dot Dot)”, symbolises a messaging screen with “Typing ...” without a reply—a subtle metaphor for the anticipation and longing that comes with waiting for an unanswered message.

The focus track, “GPT”, draws a comparison between an unresponsive crush and “GPT”—someone who replies indifferently to continuous questions, capturing the essence of unrequited curiosity. With a blend of sincerity and wit, STAYC gives voice to the universal experience of unreturned feelings, making their story both relatable and poignant.

Musically, “GPT” combines funky rhythms with chill synths, creating a unique French House vibe. The witty and memorable lyrics, like “Answer me, GPT, aren’t you curious about me?”, convey the intensity of unreciprocated interest. The track opens with a fairy-tale-like intro before flowing into a dreamy tempo shift, leaving listeners a lasting impression.

To enhance the experience, this digital single also includes two additional versions: “GPT - Instrumental”, highlighting the urban French House elements, and “GPT - Acapella”, which emphasises the warmth of STAYC’s vocals and the song’s emotional depth, making it ideal for remix potential.

As the perfect companion to “GPT”, the track “Meant To Be” presents a nostalgic story of romance transcending time and worlds. Inspired by a girl traveling through time to find her destined love, the song captures the magic of a connection that defies distance. With heartfelt lyrics like, “I’ve crossed long periods of time and the universe to meet the star, and it’s you”, the song beautifully conveys the sentimentality of a love that endures.

Digital Single “...I (Dot Dot Dot)”

Release Date: 30th October 2024

Tracklist

1. GPT

2. Meant To Be

3. GPT - Instrumental

4. GPT - Acapella

In celebration of their 4th anniversary this November, STAYC is opening a special pop-up store titled ‘ONLY 4 SWITH’. Looking ahead, they are set to release a new album in February 2025, and will embark on their second world tour, starting in Seoul in April. For the latest updates, follow STAYC on their official social media channels.

