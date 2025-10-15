ASEAN urged to become clean energy investment hub through partnerships

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN should position itself as a prime destination for clean energy investment by leveraging public-private partnerships, green financing and climate funds, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He emphasised that the region’s energy transition requires billions of dollars in investments across generation, transmission, innovation and human capital development.

“ASEAN should aim to become a destination for clean energy investment,“ Fadillah stated at the Energy Foresight for ASEAN session during the ASEAN Energy Business Forum 2025.

“This means creating stable policies, reducing risks, and showcasing success stories.”

The Deputy Prime Minister, who also serves as Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, highlighted that accelerating the clean energy transition demands close collaboration between governments, businesses and financial institutions.

He stressed that ASEAN must strengthen regional energy cooperation through initiatives like the ASEAN Power Grid and Trans-ASEAN Gas Pipeline.

“By connecting our energy systems, we can share resources and accelerate the transition,“ Fadillah explained.

“Multilateral trade and cross-border infrastructure will be essential in realising our dreams.”

He revealed that ASEAN is renewing its commitment to the ASEAN Power Grid through an Enhanced Memorandum of Understanding.

This agreement will enable closer cooperation in strengthening regulatory frameworks, harmonising standards and building trust among member states.

Fadillah noted that energy ministers recognise strong governance as fundamental to the energy transition process.

Consistent, coordinated policies supported by long-term planning, transparent targets and inclusive decision-making will drive greater collective action across the region.

He concluded that effective financing mechanisms remain crucial for advancing all these energy transition initiatives. – Bernama