Malaysian government launches RM42 million initiatives for Indian community

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has announced new initiatives totalling RM42.25 million for the Indian community ahead of Deepavali celebrations.

Indian Community Initiatives Implementation Committee chairman Datuk Seri R. Ramanan revealed the programmes approved by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The initiatives include the free tuition programme ‘Kalvi MADANI’, laptops through Peranti Siswa, and school maintenance through the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit.

Kalvi MADANI will benefit students in 200 Tamil National Type Schools through an RM8 million allocation.

Some 3,000 first-year higher education students will receive new laptops by December 31 under the RM7.95 million Peranti Siswa programme.

Priority for the laptop initiative will be given to students from the B40 income group.

An allocation of RM12.8 million was provided to 173 Tamil schools for minor repairs, furniture purchases and other requirements.

Ramanan explained that 173 government Tamil schools share Education Ministry allocations with all school types while 363 government-aided schools receive more assistance.

Another new initiative is the RM3.5 million Eradication of Extreme Poverty Programme through Bank Simpanan Nasional.

This programme will benefit 1,064 recipients who will receive RM300 or up to RM1,750 maximum through the eKasih system.

The government is continuing the Early Entry Assistance for Higher Education Institutions 5.0 with RM10 million for B40 students.

Regular students will receive RM2,000 while students with disabilities will get RM3,000 under this scheme.

Applications must be submitted via https://mitra.gov.my from October 17 at 3pm until November 17.

Applications for the Dharma MADANI programme involving RM20 million for houses of worship must be submitted through www.perpaduan.gov.my from October 17 until November 3.

The first phase provides up to RM20,000 for 1,000 temples, with only 10% usable for operational costs and equipment purchases.

The remaining funds are designated for cultural programmes including religious classes, thevaram and dance activities.

Ramanan said temples meeting requirements and submitting timely performance reports will qualify for a second phase.

He hosted a Deepavali luncheon for Tamil media practitioners attended by Bernama CEO Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin. – Bernama