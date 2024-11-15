$!Suntec City Pops into Christmas Joy with Singapore’s First POP BEAN Christmas Celebration

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach newswire - 15 November 2024 - This holiday season, Suntec City is thrilled to announce its first-ever collaboration with POP MART, bringing an unforgettable festive celebration. From 20 November to 25 December, shoppers can immerse themselves in a world of fun centred around POP BEAN, the beloved mini chibi version of iconic POP MART characters. Shoppers can look forward to the excitement of the exclusive POP BEAN Christmas purchase-with-purchase collection, a POP BEAN POP-Up Store and a host of iconic festive activities, including Mega Inflatable Playground, snowfalls shows, live busking, ice cream giveaways and more.

But that’s not all, Suntec City and POP MART will also unveil the exclusive to Singapore in Southeast Asia, Pink DIMOO Wish Deer, with a striking six-metre-tall inflatable installation on display, alongside a 13-metre Christmas tree and Festive Village at Suntec Plaza.

“We are excited to partner with POP MART to bring Singapore’s first-ever POP BEAN Christmas celebration to life. Visitors can look forward to a range of vibrant holiday festivities, exclusive merchandise and captivating installations that add a whimsical touch to the festive season. This collaboration aligns with Suntec City’s ongoing strive to provide an engaging and elevated experience for families and the young at heart for the year-end holidays,“ said Ivan Koh, CEO, APM Property Management.

Jeremy Lee, Business Director, Southeast Asia, POP MART International, said that the POP BEAN Christmas offers pop toy fans more photo opportunities and exclusive experiences. “We have seen tremendous love for our original characters, and this festive celebration is a great way for audiences – both long-term collectors and new fans – to come together and interact with and experience our characters’ stories in a unique format. From inflatable installations to exclusive merchandise, we look forward to sharing the magic and joy of POP BEAN with shoppers during the festive season, made possible with this partnership with Suntec City,“ he said.

UNLOCK EXCLUSIVE POP BEAN PREMIUMS AND GIFTS WITH PURCHASE

For those looking to spruce up their festive gifting lists, the charming POP BEAN-themed premiums offer a delightful surprise for both fans and anyone looking to grow their collection. Purchase these four exclusive items with a minimum spend of $70 in a single-day receipt:

Starting 20 November, shoppers can choose from a cute Foldable Umbrella ($9.90) or a handy Foldable Duffle Bag ($9.90), each featuring beloved POP BEAN characters – adding a fun yet stylish twist to everyday essentials.

The offerings continue from 4 December with a fresh wave of premium merchandise, including the trendy Puffy Bag ($29.90) with POP BEAN’s LABUBU and exclusive to Singapore in Southeast Asia, Pink DIMOO Wish Deer, and the functional Pocket Handheld Fan ($12.90), featuring more adorable POP BEAN characters.

With every purchase of $70 or more in a same-day single receipt, shoppers can redeem free exclusive POP BEAN-themed gift wrappers and sticker sets, to add a playful touch to their gifts.

All redemptions are exclusive to Suntec+ members and are available while stocks last at the Level 3 Redemption Booth (Atrium Tower 1/2, near Cou Cou Hot Pot). Premiums are limited to one item per shopper per day. Terms and Conditions apply.

CELEBRATE WITH REWARDS FOR EVERY PURCHASE

Shoppers are in for a treat this festive season at Suntec City. With a minimum spend of $130 on a single receipt, shoppers can redeem a $10 Suntec City e-Voucher.

Citi Mastercard holders will also receive an additional $15 Suntec City e-Voucher with a minimum spend of $180 with eligible cards in a single receipt. Don’t miss out on these exciting experiences and rewards when shopping, dining and indulging at Suntec City this holiday season!

Limited to one e-Voucher redemption per shopper per day, available at the Level 3 Redemption Booth (Atrium Tower 1 & 2, near Cou Cou Hot Pot).

EXPERIENCE THE HOLIDAY MAGIC WITH POP MART

Dive into a festive wonderland filled with exciting activities for fans and families! Capture unforgettable moments with photo opportunities featuring your favourite POP MART characters, explore exclusive collectables, and enjoy interactive experiences that bring the magic of POP MART to life this holiday season.

SINGAPORE’S LARGEST DIMOO ON DISPLAY

The holiday adventure continues with countless Instagram-worthy moments throughout Suntec City. An impressive six-meter tall exclusive to Singapore in Southeast Asia Pink DIMOO Wish Deer inflatable awaits shoppers at Suntec Plaza’s Christmas Village, set against a 13-metre-tall festive Christmas tree backdrop. Be sure to spot the rest of the fan-favourite characters, including MOLLY, SKULLPANDA and LABUBU, with photo opportunities scattered across Suntec City – perfect for capturing holiday memories with loved ones.

POP BEAN POP-UP STORE

For LABUBU and DIMOO lovers or fans of POP MART’s iconic characters, make a stop at the POP BEAN POP-Up Store to explore the latest 2024 Christmas series and limited-edition merchandise. From blind boxes to figurines to accessories, pick up the perfect gift to treat yourself or surprise your loved ones!

Get ready to celebrate the holiday season with the POP BEAN Christmas Collections! The Christmas Party Series features ten beloved characters from POP MART in a vibrant 12-design collection, including the must-have exclusive to Singapore in Southeast Asia Pink DIMOO Wish Deer. Meanwhile, the Christmas Sock Series (Suntec City POP-Up Store exclusive) draws inspiration from the festive tradition of Christmas socks, offering nine delightful pieces that are sure to bring joy and laughter. Each POP BEAN character in this series comes with a handy hook handle, allowing fans to turn them into charming accessories or keychains. Together, these collections capture the spirit of the season, making them perfect for gifting or personal enjoyment.

POP BEAN POP-Up Store is open daily from 11am to 9.30pm from 20 November to 25 December, at Suntec City Atrium (Tower 1 & 2).

BOUNCE BONANZA: MEGA INFLATABLE PLAYGROUND

Families with young children aged 4 to 12 years old can immerse in a world of holiday fun at the Mega Inflatable Playground, where endless action-packed adventures await. Kids can race down towering five-metre-tall inflatable slides, take on a sprawling seven-metre-wide obstacle course, or bounce and slide on the whimsical gingerbread-themed Snow Globe Bouncy. The excitement continues with a plunge into the expansive six-metre-wide Inflatable Ball Pit Escape, brimming with colourful balls and featuring a mini slide and obstacle course, ensuring a fun time for young ones.

Suntec City’s Bounce Bonanza: Mega Inflatable Playground is open daily from 11am to 9pm, from 20 November to 25 December, at Suntec City Atrium (Tower 1 & 2). Free to play for all

Suntec+ members, limited to 2 kids per member and 20-mins playtime. Simply head to the event zone and present your Suntec+ app to enter.

NONSTOP FUN TO BRIGHTEN THE HOLIDAYS

An exciting lineup of festivities await shoppers at Suntec City. Sign up for the Phone Strap Workshop and receive an exclusive to Singapore in Southeast Asia Pink DIMOO Wish Deer POP BEAN to create your very own phone strap with – a unique keepsake perfect for both avid collectors and those new to the world of POP MART. To participate, shoppers can register at the Level 3 Redemption Booth (Atrium Tower 1 &2, near Cou Cou Hot Pot). Pre-registration starts on November 20 at $20 per pax, while stocks last.

Immerse yourself in the magic of the season at the Christmas Village at Suntec Plaza, where a Snowfall Show transforms the space into a winter wonderland, creating a joyful atmosphere complete with ice cream giveaways on selected dates. Enjoy these treats while listening to lively tunes from talented buskers, including Karyn (@iamnotagirl), Sheng Li (@guitarstreet), Jeff (@jeffhellomusic), and the Music Heart Band (@musicheartband).

Shoppers can also make a difference this season with a donation at The Salvation Army Kettling Station at the Promenade MRT Entrance. Plus, they can spread holiday cheer with a visit to the Love for a Dollar Charity Gift Wrapping Booth, where presents will be beautifully wrapped for a donation of just $2.

*More information on dates, show times and operating hours is detailed in the Appendix below.

GET MORE WITH SUNTEC+

From 27 November to 15 December, enjoy an additional $5 Suntec City e-Voucher when shopping at participating stores*. To claim this reward, simply upload a single receipt with a minimum spend of $130 at participating stores* to the Suntec+ App. The e-Voucher will be automatically credited to the members’ e-Wallet upon receipt approval. For more information, visit here (https://sunteccity.com.sg/christmas_2024_participating_stores_special).

Make gift shopping and merry making a breeze with Festive Deals, available from 4 to 31 December on the Suntec+ App Rewards Catalogue. Redeem exciting deals from Delifrance, ToTT and more with your Suntec+ Points to check off your shopping list this festive season!

*More information on the participating stores is detailed in the Appendix below.

For the latest updates, visit https://sunteccity.com.sg/pop-into-christmas-joy (available from 19 November).

APPENDIX

Bounce Bonanza: Mega Inflatable Playground

Location: Suntec City Atrium (Tower 1 & 2) | 20 November - 25 December | 11am - 9pm daily

*Children aged 4 to 12 years old require adult supervision, and socks are required for entry into the play area.

**Free to play for all Suntec+ members, limited to 2 kids per member and 20-mins playtime.

POP BEAN POP-Up Store

Location: L1 Atrium (Tower 1 & 2) | 10am - 10pm daily

Phone Strap Workshop featuring Exclusive to Singapore in Southeast Asia DIMOO Wish Deer POP BEAN

Location: L1 Atrium (Tower 1 & 2) | 21 November – 25 December

*Register at Level 3 Redemption Booth (Atrium Tower 1/2, near Cou Cou Hot Pot), $20 / pax **Limited to 20 pax per 1-hour session