Interim report on separation of AG powers to be presented to cabinet - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: An interim report on the study of the separation of powers between the Attorney General (AG) and Public Prosecutor (PP) will be presented to the Cabinet in the near future.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also Unity Government’s spokesperson, said the government remains committed to reforming the functions of the AG, backed by empirical studies on the separation of powers between the AG and PP.

He said the studies, which began this year, have been conducted in Australia and Canada.

“Several roundtable discussions have also been held with legal experts, academics and civil society organisations locally and abroad.

“In 2025, engagement sessions with stakeholders on this matter will be held, and an interim report of the study will be presented to the Cabinet in the near future,” he told a press conference today.

Previously, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the separation of roles between the AG and PP would be implemented gradually over a two-year span utilising empirical studies conducted in three countries: Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the appointment of Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar as the new AG was in accordance with legal provisions and the Federal Constitution.

“The appointment was based on his extensive 31-year experience in the prosecution field at the Attorney General Chambers,” he said.

Mohd Dusuki, 57, was appointed as the new AG effective Nov 12, replacing Tan Sri Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, who has been appointed as a Federal Court Judge.

The appointment of Mohd Dusuki had received the consent of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, in accordance with Clause (1) Article 145 of the Federal Constitution.