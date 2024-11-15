Video of PM’s CNN interview edited, does not reflect full context - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s interview on the Israel-Palestine conflict with CNN’s Richard Quest recently was edited by irresponsible parties to give an impression that the government recognised the existence of Israel, which is aimed at creating confusion.

Unity Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil, also the Communications Minister, said the video, which had gone viral, did not reflect the context of the Prime Minister’s position that Malaysia will continue to protect the existence of Palestine and will never recognise the illegitimate state of Israel.

“This is slander, a despicable allegation that has originally taken the Prime Minister’s statement in an interview and only a specific portion of the interview was edited and widely disseminated to give the impression as if the Malaysian government recognises the existence of Israel.

“If we examine the full context of the (Prime Minister’s) statement in the interview, he clearly stated Malaysia’s firm stance on protecting the existence of Palestine,” he said at the ministry’s weekly media conference today.

Fahmi said the action of the parties involved in editing the video was unfair because Anwar and the government had repeatedly stated that Malaysia would never budge from its stance to fight for Palestine and its people.

“The Prime Minister had raised this issue on the first day of the parliamentary session, which is Malaysia’s intention to propose a resolution to expel the illegitimate state of Israel at the United Nations General Assembly... he also expressed this firm stance to the Secretary of State of the United States of America.

“To me, those who edited this, no matter what we do, they will never be happy. What is important is that we know what we are fighting for, which is a better future for the people of Palestine,” he said.

The video clip that went viral and several other portals claimed that Anwar recognised Israel’s right to exist and defend itself in the interview.

Fahmi added that the concept of the “two-state solution” mentioned by the prime minister in the interview is a stance long held by Malaysia and stated by previous prime ministers in 2002, 2005, 2016, 2020 and 2021.

“It’s clear that this has been the government’s stance for a long time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been instructed to scrutinise and investigate the circulation of the defamatory video.

“I stress that the government does not intend to stop the media from reporting but we need to be careful not to entertain speculation or accept it as a fact.

“Often, warnings are given. But, if necessary, we will consider taking stricter action. So, I will ask the MCMC to look into it,” he said.