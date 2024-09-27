Supercharge Productivity, Creativity and Fitness with All-New Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Series and Galaxy Fit3, Now Available in Singapore

From 27 September to 9 October 2024, customers who purchase the Galaxy S24 FE via Samsung Online Store, Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung Official Stores, telecommunication operators, and major consumer electronics & IT stores can enjoy the following pre-launch special1:

Consumers who pre-order the Galaxy S24 FE will receive their device from 3 October 2024 onwards. The Galaxy S24 FE will also be available for pre-launch purchase via telecommunication operators (M1, Singtel, StarHub) from 3 October 2024 onwards.

The Galaxy S24 FE is now available for pre-order in Singapore, at the following:

“We are bringing the Galaxy AI experience to more consumers with the introduction of the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 Series. With Galaxy AI, users will be able to explore new ways to communicate, express their creativity and boost their productivity in their daily routines,“ said Ronnie Ng, Head of Mobile eXperience, Samsung Electronics Singapore. “The Galaxy ecosystem is also expanding to provide Galaxy users with an easier way to track their health. The new Galaxy Fit3 features Samsung’s advanced health monitoring tools to keep users on track with their wellness journey.”

The Galaxy S24 FE is now available for pre-order in Singapore, bringing Samsung’s premium mobile experiences and Galaxy AI to more users. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S10 Series and Galaxy Fit3 will be available in Singapore from 10 October 2024.

SINGAPORE - 27 September 2024 - Samsung Electronics Singapore announced the launch of the Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Series and Galaxy Fit3 in Singapore.

-> Book Cover Keyboard Slim with Galaxy AI Key (worth $321 for Tab S10 Ultra and $260 for Tab S10+)

From 10 October to 8 November 2024, customers who purchase the Galaxy Tab S10 Series via Samsung Online Store, Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung Official Stores, telecommunication operators and major consumer electronics & IT stores will receive the following launch promo bundle7:

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+ will be available in Singapore from 10 October 2024, at the following:

The new Galaxy Fit3 leverages Samsung’s advanced health monitoring technology to inspire more users to feel their best and adopt a healthier lifestyle. With an all-new design, the Galaxy Fit3 helps users work out smarter, understand their health better and enjoy an enhanced connected experience.

Key features include:

-> Up to 13 days on a single charge, for users to worry less about the battery life and focus more on everyday fitness.

-> Sleek and lightweight design, featuring a large 1.6-inch display and a slim aluminium body, as light as 18.5g, that won’t weight you down or get in your way during workouts.

-> Stay workout-ready, no matter where, with 5ATM and IP68 ratings to face raindrops or dust10.

-> Comfortable fit for users to wear throughout the night for sleep tracking to discover details about sleep stages, snoring and blood oxygen.

-> Track over 100 different workouts, with the ability to automatically detect and track popular exercises such as running, elliptical, rowing machine, and pool swim.

-> Safety features, such as Fall Detection and Emergency SOS, to help users get the medical attention they need in a timely manner.

-> As part of a connected Galaxy ecosystem, users can utilise the Galaxy Fit3, not only as a remote control for their smartphone camera when taking photos and setting timers with Camera Remote11, but also to play and control media when paired with their Galaxy device.

The Galaxy Fit3 will be available exclusively online in Singapore from 10 October 2024, Thursday, on the Samsung Online Store and selected retailers.

From 10 October to 8 November 2024, customers who purchase the Galaxy Fit3 will receive a complimentary Galaxy Fit Sports Band (worth $17).

Total Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+ Coverage

Experience total peace of mind and get the most from the new Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 Series with Samsung Care+.

Samsung Care+ offers consumers a worry-free total care service, 24/7 dedicated remote support via the Samsung Hotline and Live Chat, 50% savings on out-of-warranty repairs12, Extended Warranty13 and more.

Consumers who purchase the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 Series will be able to enjoy 50% off 2-years Samsung Care+ at $71 and $105 respectively.

Visit https://www.samsung.com/sg/offer/samsung-care-plus/ to learn more about Samsung Care+.

Trade Up: Easy Trade-in with Great Value

The Samsung Trade Up Programme14 makes it easier for consumers to own the Galaxy devices. Consumers who purchase the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 Series can trade-in their eligible devices15 at Samsung Experience Stores and online to receive additional Overtrade Bonus16 on top of the regular trade-in amount.

Consumers can visit https://www.samsung.com/sg/tradeup/ to learn more about the Samsung Trade Up Programme.

0% Instalment Payment Plan

Consumers can also enjoy 0% instalment payment plan if they choose to pay with UOB and OCBC credit cards on the Samsung Online Store for the new Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Series and Galaxy Fit317. UOB cardholders will be able to enjoy 0% instalment payment plan of up to 24 months, and OCBC cardholders will be able to enjoy 0% instalment payment plan of up to 36 months.

0% instalment payment plan is also available at Samsung Experience Stores with selected credit cards.

Terms and conditions apply.

Galaxy Wraps for Galaxy S24 FE @ Selected Samsung Experience Stores