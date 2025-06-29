Al-Falah MADANI carnival draws 10,000 visitors in Kuantan

KUANTAN: The Al-Falah MADANI 2025 Carnival has welcomed more than 10,000 visitors since its launch yesterday, as reported by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Held at Masjid Jamek Berserah and organised by the Prime Minister’s Department through the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), the event combines education, community engagement, and aid distribution.

Mohd Na’im anticipates higher attendance on the final day, which will feature the Musa’addah Al-Falah Madani programme, providing food baskets to 300 asnaf (eligible recipients) in the area.

“I encourage the public to attend and benefit from this inclusive programme,“ he told reporters after officiating the event.

The carnival serves as a holistic platform, showcasing exhibitions by federal and state agencies while fostering unity and countering extremist ideologies.

“We hope to bring this initiative to other states after its debut here in Berserah,“ he added.

Mohd Na’im emphasised the event’s role in promoting an understanding of Islam rooted in compassion.

“Everyone, from children and youth to parents and the elderly, has a place here. That’s what makes this approach meaningful,“ he said.