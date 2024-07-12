Taiwan International Student Design Competition: Taiwanese Students Win Grand Prix

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 December 2024 - Organized by the Ministry of Education (MOE) of the Republic of China (R.O.C., Taiwan), the 2024 Taiwan International Student Design Competition (TISDC), the largest international student design competition in the world, has announced its winners. Students from the R.O.C., Taiwan achieved remarkable success, securing the competition’s highest honor, the Grand Prix as well as gold and silver awards in the Product Design and Digital Animation categories. A total of 43 entries from the R.O.C., Taiwan have received awards, showcasing the exceptional talent and creativity of local students.

The 17th TISDC is one of the MOE’s key initiatives for cultivating artistic and design talents. Over the years, it has nurtured countless young design professionals and significantly enhanced the R.O.C., Taiwan’s international visibility. The theme of this year’s competition, “Equality,“ echoes the United Nations’ 2015 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The aim is to encourage participants to design with the principles of “Equal Respect”, “Universal Love”, “Embracing Diversity” and “Fostering Harmony” creating designs that contribute to a better human society.

This year, the competition received 19,667 entries from 1,138 schools and departments in 64 countries and regions, marking a post-pandemic high. The enthusiastic response to the competition demonstrates that the R.O.C., Taiwan’s design education has been widely recognized and affirmed by the international community for its excellence and standards. The final jury, composed of 70-80% foreign judges recommended by international design organizations, conducted evaluations with a fair, objective, and diverse approach. Out of 567 finalist entries, only 90 succeeded in winning awards, with an award rate of just 0.5%, reinforcing this competition’s status as a globally recognized and reputable event.

The Grand Prix was awarded to “BLOT” by SHEN PEI-TING, LEE CHIA-YEE, HUANG TZU-FANG, CHEN YU-TAO, and LUO YI-JUAN from the National Taiwan University of Arts. The story describes the difficulties and challenges a man faces during his reintegration into society after being imprisoned for theft in his youth. It delicately portrays the emotional struggles of a rehabilitated person, earning unanimous praise from the judges and a prize of NT$400,000.

Billy Shevriyanto from the Ming Chi University of Technology earned the Gold Prize in the Product Design category for his creation, “One for All Bench.” This adjustable bench is designed with ergonomic principles, catering to users of all ages and genders. Made from high-performance concrete and aluminum, it combines aesthetics with sustainability, aiming to foster inclusivity across generations and communities.

The Gold Prize in the Digital Animation category was claimed by HUANG HSIAO-I, LAI GUAN-LING, LIN HSIU-FANG, HSUEH CHU-YUN from the Chaoyang University of Technology for their work, “The Last”. The animation begins with a funeral, exploring the unfair treatment of a daughter-in-law in her husband’s family and the pressures imposed by traditional societal norms. Drawing from real-life experiences of older generations, the heartfelt narrative resonated deeply with the judges.

The Gold Prize in the Visual Design category went to Hasti Ghobakhloo from the Semnan University in Iran for the work, “It’s Not a Garbage”. The design features a lifelike whale crafted from black garbage bags, highlighting the devastating impact of marine debris on ocean life. Its powerful visual message serves as a poignant reminder of the urgency of environmental conservation.

In addition to awards provided by the MOE, several organizations contributed special prizes. The iSee Taiwan Foundation and the Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation jointly sponsored 21 International Design Association Special Prizes. The TPCA Environment Foundation sponsored 3 Environmental Sustainability Awards and 6 Special Regional Awards. The Chiayi City government established 3 Chiayi City Special Prize Excellence awards and 6 Chiayi City Special Prize Honorable mentions. These collective efforts aim to inspire students to unleash their creativity and boldly take on the global stage.

The award ceremony for the 2024 Taiwan International Student Design Competition was successfully held on November 29 at the Eslite Performance Hall in Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (Address: B1, No. 88, Yanchang Rd., Xinyi District, Taipei). On the same day, the Winners’ Sharing Session brought together awardees from around the world to share their creative experiences. Industry designers were also invited to provide valuable advice and professional perspectives, helping students further refine their works and enhance their market competitiveness.

The winning works of the 2024 TISDC have been announced on the official website (https://www.tisdc.org/en). We sincerely invite you to explore them online and experience the limitless creativity and potential of these talented students.

