GUA MUSANG: A landslide at KM27 of Jalan Gua Musang–Kuala Krai, near Gua Sejuk, has cut off both directions of the road, causing a two-kilometre traffic jam last night.

Gua Musang police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the incident occurred around 7.30 pm and brought traffic to a complete standstill.

He said the landslide was likely triggered by heavy rain earlier in the day, though no casualties or damage to vehicles were reported.

“The Public Works Department (JKR) has alerted the Central Spine Road (LTU) project team for further action,” he told Bernama.

He added that traffic police and a mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) unit have been deployed to ensure public safety at the scene.

“The road will reopen once debris is cleared. Road users are advised to remain patient and comply with instructions from the authorities, as no alternative routes are currently available,“ he said.