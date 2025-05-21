Foreign visitors continue to lead tourist arrivals in Langkawi

LANGKAWI: Foreigners continue to make up the majority of tourist arrivals in Langkawi, accounting for about 60% compared to locals as the island is poised to attract even more international visitors this year through a series of global events.

“Since last year, foreign visitors have accounted for approximately 60% of the total tourist arrivals, surpassing local tourists.

“We have seen reports indicate a growing preference among Malaysians for other destinations over Langkawi. In facing this challenge, we are emphasising that the unique experiences and offerings available here distinguish us significantly from other locations,” Langkawi Development Authority (Lada) CEO Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid told SunBiz yesterday at the ongoing 17th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (Lima 2025) here.

Haslina said Lada has been actively inviting key individuals from other countries, including artistes and professionals, to visit Langkawi and assist in promoting the island.

When asked, she said the budget allocation for these initiatives varies, depending on the specific programme.

“Beyond promotional efforts, we also engage in community-based programmes aimed at preserving and showcasing local culture.

“In response to inquiries about international events, we do organise such activities, including sailing events. For example, the annual regatta takes place from January through March, attracting participants and spectators from around the world,” Haslina said when asked about sailing events for this year.

This year, Langkawi will host several prestigious sailing events, including the Royal Regatta and the Regatta Pergana for youth, she said.

“We also have Sail Malaysia, featuring participants sailing all the way from Australia. We also have scheduled the social regatta and the Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta.

These are all part of our annual calendar of events. Beyond sailing, Langkawi is proud to host international competitions such as the Ironman triathlon. This year marks the 10th edition of the Ironman event, which last year attracted over 2,000 participants. Our target for this year is to exceed 3,000 participants.

“Furthermore, the Langkawi International Half Marathon is another major sporting event on our schedule. Last year, it drew approximately 4,000 participants, highlighting the growing appeal of Langkawi as a destination for international sporting events,“ Haslina said.

She added that according to the organiser of this year’s event, the registration website was open for less than an hour before attracting about 6,500 participants. This exceeded the initial target of 5,000, demonstrating strong interest and demand.

Haslina noted that Langkawi is set to host several international sporting events, including an international soccer tournament for schools in Malaysia and an upcoming international seven-a-side rugby competition. Additionally, an international tennis event is scheduled for next year.

“In total, last year we organised approximately 49 programmes, with around 70% of these being international in nature. This demonstrates the island’s growing reputation as a hub for global events.

“Moreover, the cost of living and activities in Langkawi remains affordable and manageable, countering the common perception that it is an expensive destination,“ Haslina said.