MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 July 2025 - At the recent Asia-Pacific Regional Network for Early Childhood (ARNEC) Regional Conference 2025, Tanoto Foundation, an independent philanthropic organization that catalyzes systems change in education and healthcare, presented its successful community-driven early childhood parenting models from Indonesia and China. The two initiatives, Rumah Anak SIGAP from Indonesia and the HOPE (Harnessing Opportunity through Parenting and Education) program from China, showcased proven methods for boosting child development in rural and underserved communities.