$!TDCX doubles down on gaming through expanded site in Türkiye

ISTANBUL, TÜRKİYE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 August 2024 - TDCX, an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, is deepening its support for clients in the gaming sector with the expansion of its campus in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The country has seen an increase in the number of gaming start-ups over the years[1] with revenue from the industry expected to hit $1.5 billion by 2025[2]. Such factors make the country a hotbed for mobile game developers globally and as such, a favorable market for TDCX. Demand for TDCX’s services at its Türkiye campus has seen the company grow its headcount for a specific global gaming client by 45 per cent in less than two years.

Ms. Sophie Chelmick, Executive Vice President, EMEA, TDCX, said, “We are seeing strong growth in the gaming industry, particularly as the experience becomes more immersive and built around social connections.

“Our further investment into Türkiye reflects the confidence we have in capturing demand for CX services from gaming companies. These services include player and community support and trust and safety. Our ability to deliver exceptional CX outcomes and top-notch player experiences combined with our deep sector expertise and responsiveness to client needs places us in a strong position to help gaming companies build brand loyalty and a strong following. Through our strategic location in Türkiye and ability to provide CX support in languages such as Arabic, English, French, and Turkish, we plan to capture both domestic opportunities and those from Europe, West Asia and Africa.”

Central location facilitates employee engagement with training as an area of focus